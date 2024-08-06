War, Moscow supplies weapons to Tehran and in Northern Israel the air raid sirens sound

Now we have moved from words to actions, while they are playing in the Northern Israel the air raid sirens Iran is arming itself. Iranian officials quoted by the New York Times they stated that the Russia he started to deliver advanced air defense equipment and radar to Tehran. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz confirmed that the offensive is now imminent: “Tehran he informed us that he intends to attack us“. Tensions in the region are very high. Israel has bombed five Palestinian cities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Iran reiterated that it will take action to ““punish” Israel due to the killing of the Hamas leader Haniyehbut who does not want an escalation.

Two rocketsmeanwhile, have been launched against a base in Iraq that hosts American troops: several soldiers were injured. And in the White House Situation RoomJoe Biden and his deputy Harris met with the national security team to discuss the developments of the situation. At the end, the American president declared: “We are ready to defend Israel and our troops”. The UN has admitted for the first time the possible involvement of some employees of the agency UNRWA in the October 7 attacks against Israel.