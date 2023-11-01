Israel-Gaza war, Netanyahu: “It is the most just war, forward until victory”

Three weeks after the start of conflict between Israel and Hamas The Rafah crossing reopens for the first time between Gaza and Egypt to allow the evacuation of seriously injured people and citizens with foreign passports. The opening of the crossing is the result of a negotiation between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the United States and Qatari mediation. At the moment there is no indication of how long the crossing will remain open, but sources of Israeli security they report that up to 500 people may be able to leave Gaza. Israel and Egypt have agreed on a list of people with foreign passports who can leave Gaza, and the relevant embassies have been informed in advance.

The same Farnesina, while not confirming that there are Italians on the list, told AGI that the situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. L‘Egypt has agreed to let in 81 of the most seriously injured. Images taken by TV crews at the border on the Gaza side show dozens of ambulances, cars and people on foot leaving the Strip through the crossing.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Israeli attack on Jabalia which killed dozens of people, the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, they announced that seven civilian hostages were killed in Israeli attacks on the refugee camp located in the north of the Strip, including three holders of foreign passports. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have strongly condemned the Israeli bombing. But the defense forces of Tel Aviv they reply that the objective was to hit the structures and men of the Silamist organization: the bombings, the IDF claims, targeted a Hamas tunnel complex under the Jabalia camp, killing the commander of the local battalion Ibrahim Biari, who is believed to be involved in the October 7 attacks.

The ground attack of Israel in the meantime it continues: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commemorated the loss of Israeli soldiers inside Gaza (the toll is 11 dead soldiers), and added that “this will be a long war. We have many important results but also painful losses. Our soldiers have fallen in the most just of wars, the war for our home.” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added that Israel is prepared for “a long and complex campaign.”

And while the humanitarian situation in the Strip continues to be dramatic (in Gaza only a third of primary healthcare facilities are functioning and the hospitals still operating have substantially reduced services, says the World Health Organization) a new blackout hit Gaza during the night. Internet and telephone networks remained inactive throughout the Strip, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said. This is the second total blackout in Gaza in less than a week.

The risk of an expansion of the conflict remains high: the Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has called on Muslim countries to mobilize against Israel and to boycott the shipment of oil and food to the Jewish state. “The bombing of Gaza must stop immediately and oil and food export routes to the Israeli regime must be blocked by Muslim countries, which should have no economic cooperation with the Israeli regime. The Muslim world must mobilize against the regime,” Khamenei said. “This war is not a war between Israel and Gaza. It is a war between lies and truth, a war between the Arrogant Powers and faith,” he added. The Israeli army said it had deployed ships carrying missiles in the Red Sea after intercepting a surface-to-surface missile and “hostile targets” in the Eilat region yesterday. The missile launch was carried out from Yemen and claimed by the Yemeni Houthis.

