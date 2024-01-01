Israel hits Hamas office in south Beirut, 4 dead

An Israeli drone hit a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing four people. This was reported by the Lebanese national news agency. “Four people were martyred and many others were injured when the Hamas office was hit” in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Hamas number two killed in Israeli raid in Beirut

The deputy head of the Hamas politburo, Saleh Arouri, he's been killed in an Israeli attack in a Beirut suburb. Hezbollah security sources made this known to the French-Lebanese newspaper l'Orient de Jour.

