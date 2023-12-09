Hamas strongly condemned the US veto that blocked the UN Security Council resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The Palestinian formation, Izzat al-Risheq – member of the political office said in a note – considers Washington’s move “unethical and inhuman”.

“The US obstruction of passing a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing further massacres and ethnic cleansing,” al-Risheq said.

The US veto

Washington’s position was illustrated by the American envoy to the UN Robert Wood, who stated that ”Hamas continues to represent a threat to Israel and maintains control of the Gaza Strip”.

Thirteen members of the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. However, Great Britain abstained.

The USA believes it has rejected “an unbalanced resolution, divorced from reality, which would not have advanced the process”, as Wood said justifying the veto. The drafters of the text, he added, “rejected language condemning the terrible Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7”. And therefore, “they ignored all our recommendations” with a “rushed trial”.

Great Britain decided to abstain on the resolution because there was no precise condemnation of Hamas and the “atrocities” committed by the Palestinian group.

“Calling for a ceasefire ignores the fact that Hamas has committed acts of terrorism and is still holding civilians hostage,” said the UK representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, quoted by the British media. “We cannot vote in favor of a resolution that does not condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent Israeli civilians,” she added.

Delegation of Arab-Islamic foreign ministers in Washington

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, received in Washington the ministerial delegation appointed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit and led by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

According to what was reported by the Riyadh Foreign Ministry on the social network , Sameh Shoukri, by the Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Riyad al-Maliki and by the Turkish one, Hakan Fidan.

According to a note from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the delegation expressed its position of “total rejection” of all “forced displacement” operations of Palestinians from Gaza, underlining the importance of respecting international law and international humanitarian law . The ministers also underlined the need to create “a political climate leading to a two-state solution and the creation of a State of Palestine”.

Doctors Without Borders: “US complicit in carnage in Gaza”

“As bombs continue to fall on Palestinian civilians and cause widespread destruction, the United States has once again used its power to block the UN Security Council’s attempt to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Vetoing to this resolution, the United States is the only one voting against humanity, while also becoming complicit in the carnage in Gaza.” This was stated by Avril Benoit, director general of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the United States, following Washington’s decision.

“The United States’ veto stands in stark contrast to the values ​​it professes to uphold. By continuing to provide diplomatic cover for the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, the United States is sending two clear signals: international humanitarian law can be applied selectively and Some people’s lives matter less than others,” Benoit added.

“Israel is continuing to indiscriminately attack people and civilian structures and impose a siege that amounts to collective punishment for the entire population of Gaza, forced into mass displacement. Israel also denies access to medical care and humanitarian assistance, today more more vital than ever in Gaza. The United States continues to provide political and financial support to Israel as it carries out its military operations regardless of the terrible cost to civilians. In order for humanitarian workers to be able to respond to the immense needs, MSF calls for a cease fire now,” he concluded.