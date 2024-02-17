Israel will go ahead with the military operation in Rafah regardless of a hostage deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a press conference his intention to enter the last city in southern Gaza – a stone's throw from Egypt – where over a million displaced Palestinians are concentrated. Even if “an agreement on the hostages were to be obtained – Netanyahu explained – we will enter Rafah. There is no alternative for a total victory and there is no other way to eliminate Hamas and its battalions on the spot.” A move opposed by the US and the international community. «Those who want to prevent us from acting in Rafah, in practice – replied Bibi – are telling us to lose the war. I also repeated this to President Biden. And to world leaders I say that Israel will fight until it achieves complete victory. This obviously also includes the action in Rafah, after the eviction of civilians.”

The prime minister, who did not rule out the need for a military operation also on the northern front against the Lebanese Hezbollah and removed the possibility of him resigning before the elections which “will be held in a few years”, then dismissed Hamas's requests for a cease fire like “madmen”. “Their meaning is to defeat Israel and we – he added – cannot accept it”. On the topic of the hostages, Netanyahu summarized his government's policy for their release: “Only strong military pressure and determined negotiations will lead to their return home.”

Then the dossier of the birth of a Palestinian state, another point of open conflict with Washington and the EU. «Israel – Netanyahu explained – does not accept international diktats. An agreement with the Palestinians will only happen with direct negotiations between the parties and without unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state. There would be no greater reward for terrorism.”

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani also said from Munich that the negotiations on a possible ceasefire and the release of the kidnapped – there are numerous demonstrations with this request in Israel – are at a critical point. Explaining that in recent days the negotiations “have not been very promising”. “We will always remain optimistic, we will continue to push,” he added, however introducing a new aspect that certainly cannot please Israel. Al Thani has in fact asked that the agreement on the truce “not be conditional” on the release of the hostages. “This is the dilemma – he explained – in which we found ourselves and unfortunately many countries have made improper use of it”, that is to say “that the ceasefire must be conditional on an agreement on hostages”, but “it should not be Like this”.

Moreover, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, after accusing Israel of not having progressed the negotiations, continued to repeat the line of intransigence of the Islamic faction. Hamas, he stressed, will accept “nothing other than a complete end to the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupying army from Gaza and the lifting of the unjust blockade of the Strip.” Then he insisted on the release of “Palestinian prisoners serving long-term sentences.” And another Hamas leader told al Jazeera that the faction is ready to abandon any negotiations if “humanitarian aid does not arrive in the north of the Strip”.

Meanwhile the Wall Street Journal revealed that the US administration plans to send new weapons to Israel worth an estimated tens of millions of dollars. On the 134th day of the war, the IDF is continuing to pound the center of the Strip and Khan Yunis, in the south. The soldiers are still in the city's Nasser hospital and the military spokesman said that “around 100 people suspected of terrorist activity have been arrested” there.

