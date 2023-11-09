Israel: “Hamas stronghold in Jabalya in the north taken”. Today the road to the south was open for six hours for civilians

Beyond 50 thousand Palestinians they have passed from the northern sector of Gaza to the south. For Israel it is a sign that “Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza”.

Tajani: “Ready to treat Palestinian minors in Italy”

“I would like to reiterate here Italy’s willingness, in collaboration with our friends in the United Arab Emirates, to welcome some Palestinian minors who need to be hospitalized.” The Foreign Minister said so Antonio Tajani in his speech at the Gaza aid conference in Paris. “We must employ all possible means to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Italy is ready to do its part. We sent the first two humanitarian aid flights in Gaza in Al-Arish. We plan to further strengthen our humanitarian activities,” Tajani added.

The Pope: “Tremendous suffering for innocents in the Holy Land”

The Dad he came back to talk about the war in Israel And Palestine in the audience with the participants in the Consulta of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. In “Holy Land we are Unfortunately witnesses of a tragedy – he underlined – which is consumed precisely in the places where the Lord lived, where he taught us through his humanity to love, to forgive and to do good to all. And instead we see them torn apart by tremendous suffering which above all affects many innocents, many innocent dead. For this reason I am spiritually united with you, who are certainly experiencing this meeting of the Consulta by sharing the great pain of the Mother Church of Jerusalem and imploring the gift of peace”.

Today the road south to Gaza was open for 6 hours

The Defense Forces spokesperson announced that today Israel will once again open Salah-al-Din Road to north-south traffic for Palestinian civilians between 10am and 4pm. In the previous days the corridor was only open for four hours. Yesterday, spokesman Avichay Adraee said, around 50 thousand Gazans used the corridor to head towards the south of the Strip. “Don’t listen to what Hamas leaders say from their hotels abroad or from the dungeons they have set up for themselves and their family members,” warns Adraee. “For your safety, move south, beyond Wadi Gaza.”

Tajani: “Yes to the defense of Israel but let’s also protect civilians”

“Our message is clear: we condemn the terrorist attack of October 7, we support that Israel has the full right to defend itselfbut we ask everyone and therefore Israel itself to defend civilians, to allow humanitarian pauses in the fighting to help the population of Gaza”. The Foreign Minister said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Antonio Tajani.

Israel: Hamas stronghold taken in Jabalya in northern Gaza

The Israeli infantry took control of the Hamas stronghold in the north of the Strip after 10 hours of fighting. The Israeli army said so, quoted by the media.

Hamas: 19 dead in Israeli raid

At least 19 people were killed yesterday in an Israeli airstrike on a house near a hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. This is claimed by the Palestinian Interior Ministry run by Hamas.

