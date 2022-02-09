Thursday, February 10, 2022
‘War is madness’: Pope Francis speaks about the crisis in Ukraine

February 9, 2022
in World Europe
Pope Francisco

File photo of the Pope during an audience at the Vatican.

File photo of the Pope during an audience at the Vatican.

The Supreme Pontiff advocated dialogue to end the tension in Eastern Europe.

Pope Francis advocated this Wednesday for dialogue in the midst of growing tensions due to the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and assured that “war is madness” in the general audience on Wednesdays in the Vatican.

(In Context: Explained in Seven Minutes: What is the Ukraine War About?)

“We continue to beseech the God of peace so that the tensions and threats of war are overcome through serious dialogue and so that the conversations in the Normandy Format can contribute to that end,” the pontiff told the dozens of faithful gathered at the classroom Paul VI.

Francis was referring to the negotiating format that includes the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, who these days are displaying their best diplomatic skills to reduce tensions.

“And let’s not forget: war is madness,” added the pope, who wanted to thank those who responded for his call to dedicate the day of January 26 to prayer for peace in Ukraine.

On that day, Francis asked us to pray for Ukraine “so that brotherhood can flourish in that land and wounds, fears and divisions can be overcome” and so that “dialogue and the common good” prevail among those responsible for the Earth.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, after Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 soldiers on the border, while negotiations continue between the main world leaders to solve the crisis.

EFE

