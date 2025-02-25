Oleg heats the Hummer engine before leaving a demining mission in the front of Pokrovsk, town of East Ukraine that has the Russian army to its doors. Artillery rumbles in the middle of a leading sky that drops … slight snowflakes in the endless plain of the Dombás. Oleg, 39, is one of the 200 express that composes the assault battalion number 11 of Brigade 59. He spent 15 years locked by murder and left in April 2024 after enlisting “to defend my country.”

He has a rosary on the dashboard and sneaks before putting up. «In prisons there are also good people, not all are criminals And, in addition, when you go out, you are more decent, more responsible and it is easier to work with us, ”he says safely amid the shielded roar.

The war enters its fourth year and Ukraine has trouble getting soldiers. The authorities have hardened recruitment laws and this is one of the most unpopular points of the management of Volodimir Zelenski.

To get more men, last summer recruitment centers were opened in prisons and what the controls nicknamed as “the gold reserve” of the army that is already deployed along the front have come out.

«One of the serious problems for the Army is the lack of motivation of the new recruits because they come to force And many desert. The ex -victs are different because they arrive for their own will and in seven months some 6,000 have been enlisted, ”reports Commander Balú, 33, responsible for Battalion 11, in which he assures that they have a thousand prisoners on the waiting list. The commander explains that «You cannot enlist people with more than two murders, rapists Or those who have committed horrible crimes, many thieves come here, people who have committed crimes being drunk … and the most complicated missions are assigned, the hottest places.

By signing their contract with the Armed Forces they receive the amnesty, They charge the same salary as the rest of the soldiersbut they have no vacation. Between mission and mission they have a small base to replace strength, which is where they receive this special envoy, and where they place the control center for their drones, the most important weapon of this war. ‘Mahoney’, an officer at the head of the drones, says about his ex -prison companions that “demonstrate greater brotherhood between them, than those who lead to the force involved in buses.”

As with the entire front of the Dombás, the troops occupy houses in remote villages that civilians have abandoned to get away from the war. There, these ex -stuff, with the drawings that their children send them hanging on the walls.

The Assault Battalion number 11 of Brigade 59 of the Ukraine Army

Mikel Ayestaran



Vasily, 56, was sentenced to six years for running over with her car and killing a woman circulating by bicycle. Finally ten months, he asked to enlist. «I am from Járkov and it is the first time that I have been in jail, it was an accident. The Russians bombard us every day, I have my whole family there. Before going to prison, I volunteered in civilian evacuation tasks and now I could not be locked waiting to finish the sentence. I had to do something and here I am ».

The wood stoves heat the room, where the smell of tobacco is mixed with that of the bacon that cut with a sharp knife. Sasha, 39, fought in an assault battalion when he was injured and the controls relocated to him for recruitment tasks. «I could not bear that job, hunt young people down the street and force them to go to the front, so I deserted. They stopped me and condemned to me five years, but I barely spent eight months and enlisted again to return to the first line, ”says Sasha, who is the father of two children who await him in Ivano-Frankivsk, west of the country.

While in kyiv an important meeting between Zelenski and the European leaders who arrived in the country were held on Monday as a sample of support in the third anniversary of the Russian invasion and before the threats of Donald Trumpin the front of Pokrovsk “what concern us are the facts and, for the moment, we continue to receive weapons and ammunition as we have done so far, without changes,” says Commander Balú.

The history of this military command is that of many Ukrainians since it has been in the army since 2011. «I am tired, physically worn out, but I want to fight and especially live in a normal country and that my son lives in a normal country and does not Touch to go to a war in eight years. I think that the only security guarantee is to create a strong and autonomous army, which does not depend on the United States, or in Europe, ”says Balú in the gloom of a room chaired by a huge television in which the images captured by Drones of recognition looking for Russians among neighboring forests.

The war has made the men of this “gold reserve” free of an exhausted army, which sees how the high fire options presented to the country on the table are a parenthesis until the next Russian coup.