Speech by the president of Ukraine was given after the drone attack against Moscow; Russia says it can use nuclear weapons

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated, in published video on its official channels on Sunday (30.Jul.2023), that the war was returning to Russian territory.

“Ukraine is getting stronger. War is gradually returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”he said.

The Ukrainian leader’s remarks came after a drone attack damaged two office towers in Moscow, the Russian capital. The episode took place on Sunday (July 30) and the drones were shot down, according to the local government.

In response to the Ukrainian counter-offensives, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated on his Twitter profile that the country may use nuclear weapons if Ukraine’s counterattacks are successful.

“Imagine that the offensive, in conjunction with NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte], it worked and ended with the removal of part of our territory. So we would have to use nuclear weapons by virtue of the stipulations of the Russian presidential decree.”he said.

According to Medvedev, “there would be no other solution” other than using the weaponry. “This is why our enemies must worship our fighters. They are preventing the global nuclear fire from exploding.”he stated.