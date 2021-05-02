War industry Today, planes designed to kill know how to “lurk,” and recently they may have solved an entire war

Azerbaijan presented its aircraft in a victory parade in the capital Baku after the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh war to victory in December 2020.­

Suicide planes are lurking weapons that might have solved an entire war last fall. Self-flying destroyers are evolving, but so are anti-aircraft combat. Will the image of warfare change?

For subscribers

Nagorno-Karabakh in the Autonomous Region, a bus carrying Armenian volunteers was destroyed. Seven people died. The incident happened already in the spring of 2016: it was reportedly the first time that an Armenian arch-enemy, Azerbaijan, used an Israeli suicide plane, i.e. a stealth weapon.