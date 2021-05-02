War industry Today, planes designed to kill know how to “lurk,” and recently they may have solved an entire war

Suicide planes are lurking weapons that might have solved an entire war last fall. Self-flying destroyers are evolving, but so are anti-aircraft combat. Will the image of warfare change?
Nagorno-Karabakh in the Autonomous Region, a bus carrying Armenian volunteers was destroyed. Seven people died.
The incident happened already in the spring of 2016: it was reportedly the first time that an Armenian arch-enemy, Azerbaijan, used an Israeli suicide plane, i.e. a stealth weapon.
