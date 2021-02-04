Joe Biden breaks a little more with Donald Trump’s foreign policy. The American president called on Thursday, February 4, “end” of the war in Yemen, by announcing the cessation of “support” and the “arms sales” from the United States to the Saudi-led military coalition in that country.

“We are stepping up our diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, a war that has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”, he said in his first foreign policy speech. “This war must end, he hammered. And to underscore our resolve, we are ending all US support for offensive operations in the Yemen war, including arms sales. “

This shutdown targets operations “which keep the civil war going” and “caused a humanitarian crisis”, had announced, shortly before, the team of the president, citing in particular “sales of precision ammunition” controversial to Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Washington will continue its targeted operations against the jihadists of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

The announcement was a campaign pledge, part of a more comprehensive overhaul of US policy in the Middle East. It also provides for a review of the inclusion of the Houthis on the US blacklist of “terrorist organizations”. This measure, taken in extremis by the former government, is criticized because it threatens the delivery of aid to Yemen, which is already, according to the UN, the scene of the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels hailed the cessation of US involvement. “We hope this will be the start of a decision to end the war in Yemen”, said an insurgent politician in Sana’a. This decision could also be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill by Iran, which is preparing to enter into complex negotiations with the United States to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Joe Biden also announced his intention to multiply by eight the number of refugees who can be admitted to the United States compared to the historic low imposed by Donald Trump at the end of his mandate (15,000 people). He hears “increase refugee admissions to 125,000 for the first full fiscal year” of the new administration, which will begin on October 1.

This other promise is made within the framework of the “resettlement program”, which concerns only refugees selected by American security and intelligence agencies in UN camps around the world to be resettled in the United States, mainly among the most vulnerable such as the elderly, widows and the disabled. Joe Biden stressed that the resettlement program would also protect members of the LGBT community.

For years, the United States has hosted more refugees than all other countries combined, but Canada overtook them in 2019 by opening its doors to more than 30,000 migrants, according to United Nations figures. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees welcomed this announcement. “President Biden’s action will save lives, it’s that simple”, he reacted.