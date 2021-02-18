“ VShis war must end. “ When referring to Yemen in his first foreign policy speech on February 4, the new US president, Joe Biden, did not go all the way. “We are stepping up our diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, a war that has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe”, did he declare. “This war must end”, he hammered. “And to underscore our resolve, we are ending all US support for offensive operations in the Yemen war, including arms sales. ” The shock wave quickly spread from Washington to Riyadh, undoubtedly shaking some certainties in King Salman’s palace and even more so in that of the crown prince to the until then displayed morgue, Mohammed, better known as MBS. (for Ben Salmane). On his way, the host of the White House announced that he was removing the Houthi movement from the list of terrorist organizations. The blacklist designation, decided in extremis by the Trump administration, was criticized by humanitarian organizations because it risked hampering the delivery of aid in the vast territories controlled by the Houthis.

A few days earlier, Italy surprised by revoking the export permits of missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The then foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, even added: “We consider it a duty, a clear message of peace coming from our country. “ The Italian NGO the Network for Peace and Disarmament welcomed this. This decision of the Italian government “Puts an end once and for all to the possibility that thousands of explosive devices made in Italy could hit civilian structures, cause casualties among the population or could contribute to worsening the already serious humanitarian situation in this country”. And add: “Simply stopping the supply of missiles and air bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cannot end the war in Yemen and alleviate the suffering of a population exhausted by conflict, famine and disease,” but constitutes a necessary step to create the preconditions for peace. “

80% of the population is in urgent need of humanitarian aid

In France, on the other hand, the government plays the big mute. Nonetheless, NGOs would have liked to express themselves and congratulate themselves, like their US or transalpine counterparts. Thus the Aser association (Republican Ethical Security Action), member of the International Action Network on Small Arms and accredited to the United Nations, has long raised the alarm signal (read the interview with its president, Benoît Muracciole, page 6). Last December, she released a report titled “Crimes Against Humanity in Yemen” which shows how the coalition countries led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – also including Egypt, including President Al Sisi was received in Paris – continuously targeting civilians and civilian objects since March 2015. And this despite repeated calls from the United Nations Security Council.

80% of the population is in urgent need of humanitarian aid, with more than 230,000 dead according to the report of the United Nations National Development Program, including more than 140,000 children, at the end of 2019. Twenty million Yemenis depend today. hui of humanitarian aid on a daily basis, ie two-thirds of the population. One in eight Yemenis is a refugee in their own country under the conditions one might imagine. According to Jean-Nicolas Beuze, head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Sanaa, interviewed by France 24, “Between 80 and 90% of basic foodstuffs such as rice and flour are imported. However, this delivery is very fragile because the conflict is active and several million people are exposed to the risk of famine. Access to health is very poor, 50% of health centers have been destroyed in the clashes, with the risk of epidemics, especially cholera. Finally, the emb argo on fuel imposed by the international coalition in the North generates enormous logistical problems ”. A terrible reality that owes nothing to a natural disaster. “The fact that precision weapons were used in coalition air raids indicates that the deaths of civilians and the resulting destruction of civilian property were not the result of simple negligence due to carelessness, but were indeed volunteers ”, underlines Aser’s report.

Which still does not seem to move the French leaders. And for good reason. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on March 9, 2020, France occupied the 3rd position in this market between 2015 and 2019, thus representing 7.9% of the global sales market share of armament. A place that, obviously, Emmanuel Macron and his ministers dream of strengthening by winning a place on the podium of the economy of death. It is true that the current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, while he was Minister of Defense under François Hollande, boasted of having participated in the increase of the GDP of France thanks to the contracts of past armament. We have to believe that from the army to diplomacy there is only one step. “The defense industry sector is a very important sector (…) for French technology (…) and for our economy, for our jobs”, Armed Minister Florence Parly explained blissfully in June 2019 on RTL. This allowed him to assassinate, while acknowledging the existence of civilian victims: “I have no information allowing me to ensure that these civilian victims are because of French weapons. “

Macron seeks to find a place on the international scene

For Paris, the links with Riyadh would therefore have to be preserved and developed against all odds. Even at the cost of human lives. Whether it is Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, dismembered by MBS henchmen in a back room of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul, or hundreds of thousands of Yemenis whose names no one will ever know or even that they had an existence. The reasons for this endless wedding between France and Saudi Arabia have multiple roots. Among them, the promise which would have been made to entrust to France the development of a new tourist site in the north-west of Arabia, on a former Nabataean site, Al-Ula. A project estimated between 50 and 100 billion dollars. And then of course, there are the geostrategic considerations. France has in the United Arab Emirates its only military base in the Gulf, which allows it to be at the forefront in the face of the “Iranian threat” and therefore to be able to be considered as a key player in these relatively quicksand. Emmanuel Macron, who seeks to find a place on the international scene despite a number of failures (Sahel, Lebanon, Libya, Eastern Mediterranean), thus plays the weight of arms and unwavering support for Saudi Arabia, first world oil exporter. In his defense, one can think that the strong gesture of Joe Biden is certainly not devoid of all strategic vision. It has just approved an arms sale of nearly 200 million dollars to Egypt, a member country of the coalition led by the Saudis. We understand better, however, why, unlike other countries, citizens in France have no right of scrutiny and even less of decision on armaments contracts and on the deployment of troops abroad. During the war, the business goes on, the old saying goes. And it’s even juicier.