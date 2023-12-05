DIn view of the possible loss of important US military aid at the end of the year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to personally ask the US Senate for further support this Tuesday. Zelenskyj wants to make clear the urgency of further US aid for his country and will be connected via video to a non-public meeting of senators, the Democratic majority leader in the parliamentary chamber, Chuck Schumer, announced on Monday evening (local time). He asked everyone to take part in this “important briefing”. It’s about finding out directly from Zelensky what’s at stake.

National Budget Office Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to leadership in both chambers of Congress published Monday that if Parliament does not act, the government will be left without funds to purchase additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine by the end of the year or to deliver equipment from its own military stocks to Kiev. US President Joe Biden had already requested a huge billion-dollar package from Congress in October, which, among other things, provides fresh money for Ukraine.

However, the release of new US aid for Ukraine continues to be blocked by a domestic political dispute between Democrats and Republicans in the US Parliament. More and more Republicans are expressing doubts about support for Ukraine or rejecting it completely. A recently passed interim budget once again contains no new funds for Ukraine.

Schumer urged his colleagues to “do the right thing” and move forward with the release of new funding. If Ukraine falls, Russian President Vladimir Putin will “move on,” he warned. Autocrats around the world would be emboldened. Ultimately, it’s about defending democracy.







Ukrainian army under pressure in the east

The Ukrainian army continues to have to fend off fierce attacks from Russian infantry, artillery and air force on the front in the east and south of the country. In its evening report, the General Staff in Kiev spoke of 61 infantry attacks by the enemy on Monday alone. They were repelled, it said without further details. Dozens of towns along the front were shelled by Russian artillery or aircraft. Unlike a few days ago, there was no mention of the Ukrainians’ own offensive actions in the report. In the late evening hours on Monday, Russian combat drones attacked targets in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. The regional administration said there were hits.

Avdiivka continues to be hotly contested

According to Kiev, the main Russian efforts remained concentrated on the frontline town of Avdiivka in Donbass, which lies close to Russian-controlled Donetsk. 15 Russian attacks were recorded in Avdiivka and the surrounding area. “The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses,” the General Staff report said. The Russian army has been trying to cut off Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka since October. The Russian side suffered heavy losses in people and technology. But she continued to advance solely because of her numerical superiority. The military information is usually not immediately independently verifiable.