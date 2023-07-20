uUnder strict conditions, gymnasts from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to take part in international competitions again from 2024. This was decided by the Executive Committee of the World Gymnastics Federation FIG in Lausanne.

“By recognizing these gymnasts as independent neutral athletes, the FIG ensures that all athletes’ rights are respected. It is also a message to the world that gymnastics strives for peace,” said FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

Formal application required

In the coming months, the conditions for re-admission are to be precisely defined. It is already clear that athletes and supervisors must submit a formal application. Any connection to the respective national federations and national Olympic committees is unacceptable.

Due to the extension of the current ban until the end of the year, the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in August in Valencia and in Artistic Gymnastics in October in Antwerp will definitely be held without Russian participants. This means that the Russian artistic gymnastics squads can no longer qualify as teams for the classic Olympic team decision in 2024 in Paris.

Only a sporting qualification for individual starters is possible, the elimination competitions planned for this do not begin until February 2024. The FIG can also distribute Olympic wildcards to a very limited extent.

Gymnastics is thus the first of the three major Olympic core sports that, despite the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, is preparing a detailed re-admission. In athletics and swimming there is no specific date for a possible return of athletes from Russia and Belarus.