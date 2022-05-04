In March, the first month of the war, Russian federal government spending increased by 37% over the previous year, but this growth was almost offset by oil and gas revenues.

What is really happening to the Russian economy? Is he paying the price of war or is he staging a crime without punishment? A proof of the effectiveness of the sanctions could be the news – given by the Wall Street Journal – that the Kremlin is assembling a package of economic aid worth tens of billions of euros to help companies and people in difficulty. These measures are unlikely to prevent Russia from falling into a recession, arguably the worst in decades. And yet the stimuli to the economy activated by the government show that the state coffers are not yet dry. It is clear that the Kremlin has resources to spend.

Since the February 24 invasion, Putin has signed several rounds of anti-crisis decrees. These include: more money to retirees, government employees and low-income citizens to tackle inflation. Then there are state-subsidized loans to companies hit by the sanctions – companies that may have stopped production because certain components can no longer be imported.

This spending power is largely fueled by the energy rent. Putin’s war has killed thousands of civilians, devastated cities like Mariupol, yet the European Union has spent 44 billion euros on Russian gas and oil since the invasion began. In March, the first month of the war, Russian federal government spending increased by 37% over the previous year, but this growth was almost offset by oil and gas revenues – which grew significantly thanks to the rise in energy prices. .

Many analysts at the start of the war predicted a crash in the Russian economy under the weight of sanctions. Indeed, the ruble collapsed and there was a very sharp rise in inflation. But since then things have stabilized so much that last Friday – as the Economist recalls – the Russian central bank cut interest rates for the second time in a month, a decision unthinkable a few weeks ago. It was able to do this because the ruble has returned to its pre-war value and the rush to the banks has stopped – so there is less need for high interest rates to hold capital. The result is that the economy is holding up quite well for now. According to the Economist, Russia’s inflation-adjusted GDP is “about 4% above its pre-Covid trend.”

Kremlin officials have not said precisely how much the total aid to the economy will be, nor have they given any big details on how the money will be spent. We know that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last month that the initial anti-crisis package would cost about $ 35 billion, including stimulus and tax breaks. A week ago, the minister added that the emergency fund – where extra oil and gas revenues accumulate – is expected to recapitalize flag carrier Aeroflot and rail operator Russian Railways, both of which have been hit hard by the sanctions. The other news, from Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov’s mouth, is that the Kremlin could put up to $ 112 billion in credits to support the economy, including subsidized mortgages and business loans – but no more than that. Belousov explains, because the government is afraid of inflation.

The slowdown, admits a recent Economist article, could be “surprisingly mild.” The contraction, however, is inevitable. And according to most research institutes, it will still be quite heavy. The World Bank predicts a fall in Russian GDP of 11.2% this year, the worst result since the 1990s. The crisis is expected to intensify as companies announce further layoffs in the coming months. The problem with the Russian economy is that many companies depend on imports to produce and without components – which do not arrive due to sanctions – the business freezes. And that’s not something that can be solved by activating fiscal stimuli.

For Putin, the looming crisis is a threat. He cannot underestimate her because he has built part of his consensus on good management of the economy. Putin was able to exploit the revenues of gas and oil, stabilizing the country after the chaos of the 90s. Subsequently, the petrodollars stopped pushing as in the boom years. From 2013 to the present, GDP has increased on average by only 0.8% per year – less than other countries with a similar level of development, but also than rich nations which tend to grow more slowly. And yet Tsar Putin remains very popular – even according to independent polls. In war, thanks to propaganda, the Russians rally around their leader.