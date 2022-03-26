The saint is in fact the patron saint of the Ukrainian capital

From the Colorado news arrives that for many represents a clear divine sign about the war in Ukraine, but on which, of course, we must go with lead feet. Some appeared tears of blood on the statue of Archangel Michael present inside a private house. The saint is the patron saint of the city of Kiev, the capital of the country attacked by Russia.

As far as we know, Alicia Martinez is a 57-year-old female living in Broomfield, Colorado. Inside her home to her to a statue of St. Michael the Archangel, who suddenly out of nowhere would have started to bleed from his right eye.

In an interview, the owner of the sacred object said that it is not known how to explain the fact. She was talking to a friend of hers when suddenly one of her roommates joined her in the room scared and agitated, because she had seen her blood on her statue.

The girl who lives with her took her in front of the statue and the owner saw that there was blood on the right side of the head.

I said: God, it’s either something good or something bad. I don’t know what it is, but something is happening here. It didn’t seem like it was something bad. It was an inexplicable, but beautiful feeling.

These are the words of Alicia Martinez that no one knows how to explain what happened.

Tears of blood on the statue of Archangel Michael and the war in Ukraine

There are already those who have reconnected the story told by the woman to the war in Ukraine: St. Michael the Archangel is in fact the patron saint of the city of Kiev. The miracle, as it has been called, could be a link to what is happening in Europe.

The archdiocese of Denver has already begun to investigate, as pointed out by the parish priest of Our Lady Mother of the Church in nearby Commerce City, Monsignor Jorge de Los Santos