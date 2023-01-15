The wave of Russian attacks on Saturday in several Ukrainian regions left at least 26 dead and 81 injuredas reported this Sunday by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

In a message on Telegram, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, he specified that according to the regional military administrations, in the Dnipropetrovsk region there were 21 deaths and 74 wounded; in Donetsk, five dead and four wounded; in Sumy, one wounded, and in Kherson, two wounded.

The General Staff of the Armed ForcesUkrainian forces reported that Russian forces launched three air strikes and 57 missile strikes on Saturday and also opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 69 times, specifically against civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams found a person alive in the rubble of the residential building in Dnipro in which the impact of a missile left at least 21 dead, according to statements on television by the mayor of that city, Borys Filatov.

“I can confirm it. I saw the beginning of this rescue operation with my own eyes. Somewhere on the fifth floor, the rescue teams found a man who was making signs that he was alive. They brought a crane, a stretcher to evacuate him. In front of my eyes, a rescue vehicle approached,” he said.

He recalled that, according to the national police, forty people whose relatives asked for help are being sought. Filatov spoke of 21 dead and 71 woundedincluding 13 children, in addition to 38 rescued people.

He asked the heads of the different services not to report each death, but to wait for the end of the rescue operation. “Honestly, I think there will be dozens of victims,” ​​she added.

At the same time, he pointed out that there are still possibilities of finding people alive. According to his calculations, the rescue operation will end around 3:00 in the morning. A total of 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 were damaged. The Dnipro city authorities declared three days of mourning.

View of the rescue work after the bombing in Ukraine. Photo: SERGEI CHUZAVKOV / AFP

Condemnation from kyiv

Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat today urged the international community to strongly condemn the use of Kh-22 missiles against the civilian population, such as the one that left at least 23 dead and more than 70 wounded yesterday in the Dnipro city.

“The use of such a missile in a densely populated city is, in fact, terrorism against the civilian population. It is a Kh-22 missile, an old Soviet missile, still developed in the Soviet Union, which caused so much pain residents of Dnipro yesterday,” Ihnat was quoted as saying by Ukrinform on a Ukrainian television programme.

He also referred to the missile attack on a shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk last June that left twenty dead. “What happened in Kremenchuk, in Dnipro and in other cities where this missile was used must be condemned by the world community in the strongest possible terms,” ​​he urged.

He recalled that the Russian forces have already used more than 210 missiles of this type in

Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

The Ukrainian government criticized the attacks on a residential building.

Putin welcomes his army’s advances in the war

President Vladimir Putin assured on Sunday that the Russian military campaign in

Ukraine continued a “positive dynamic” after the announcement of the capture of Soledar, in the east of the country, which was denied by kyiv.

“The dynamics are positive and everything is developing according to the plans of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. I hope that our fighters give us more joy with their military results,” Putin said in an interview with Russian public television, broadcast this Sunday.

Asked on the runway of an airport, next to the presidential plane, the president thus responded to the question of a journalist from the Rossia-1 channel about “the news from Soledar”, which the Russian army said on Friday it had conquered.

The capture of this modest town was presented in Moscow as a victory after months of setbacks in Ukraine, in particular the withdrawal from the Kharkiv region (east) and the city of Kherson (south) before the Ukrainian counteroffensives.

