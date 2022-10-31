A Russian “massive attack” hit energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine on Monday, leaving 80% of users in the capital without water (kyiv) and without light to “hundreds of localities” in seven regions of the country.

“More than 50 cruise missiles were launched” against targets across the country on Monday morning, the Ukrainian military said on Telegram.

“From 7 am (local time) on October 31, the Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” the army said, adding that “44 missiles” had been shot down.

Russia confirmed that it hit energy facilities in Ukraine with “high-precision weapons.”

“All designated targets were hit,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

These bombings come days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet of Crimea on the Black Sea.

In kyiv, at least five explosions were heard on Monday morning, according to journalists from the AFP.

“Currently, due to the emergency situation in kyiv, 80% of users do not have water“, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

“Engineers are also working to restore power to a damaged facility that supplies some 350,000 households in Kyiv“, he detailed.

Prime Minister Denis Shmihal said there were power outages in “hundreds” of towns in seven Ukrainian regions.

“Russian terrorists have again launched a massive attack on energy system facilities in several regions,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Kirilo Tymoshenko lamented.

A winter with power outages

Mila Ryabova, a 39-year-old Kyiv resident, told AFP that she woke up to the sound of between eight and ten “loud explosions”. “We were with my family, getting my daughter ready for school, but now there is no light in our house or in the school,” she said.

“We are worried and we are talking about going abroad, because a cold winter awaits us. We may not have electricity or heat which would be difficult to manage especially with a small child“.

Similar attacks hit infrastructure across Ukraine, including in Lviv (west), Zaporizhia (south) and Kharkiv (northeast). The Moldovan government said a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defenses fell on a village in northern Moldova on Monday, but caused no injuries.

AFP

