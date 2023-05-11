Nfter weeks of heavy fighting and repeated losses of position in the embattled town of Bakhmut, Ukrainian units have again made major gains in terrain. The Russian mercenary group Wagner, which had been successful until then, was increasingly under pressure, as their boss Yevgeny Prigoschin admitted on Wednesday evening. His fighters are in acute danger of being encircled.

According to its own statements, the Ukrainian army pushed back the Russian troops in some places near Bakhmut. “We are conducting effective counterattacks there,” Ukrainian army commander Olexander Syrskyj said on Telegram on Wednesday evening. On some front sections of the city in eastern Ukraine, which has been heavily fought over for months, Russian troops have retreated by up to two kilometers.

According to Syrskyj’s account, the Wagner combat units deployed at Bachmut were replaced in some sections by regular Russian army units. These less well-trained units have now been defeated, said Syrskyj. However, the battle for Bakhmut continues.

The information provided by the Ukrainian military about their successes could not initially be independently verified.

Prigozhin fears encirclement at Bakhmut

The head of the Wagner mercenary unit fears that his unit will be encircled in the battle for Bachmut. “In view of the lack of ammunition, the ‘meat grinder’ now threatens to turn in the opposite direction,” Prigozhin wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening. Due to high losses, Wagner had to leave flank protection to regular units of the Russian army, which, according to reports from the Ukrainian military, were clearly pushed back. “There is now a serious danger of Wagner being encircled by the collapse of the flanks,” wrote Prigozhin. “And the flanks are already cracked and crumbling.”