EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kiev on Tuesday morning for a visit. The top German politician had traveled from Poland on a night train; she wants to celebrate Europe Day in the Ukrainian capital together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Political talks are also planned. Among other things, it is said to be about ammunition deliveries for the defensive war against Russia as well as further financial support and preparations for EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.

“Ukraine is part of our European family,” said von der Leyen upon arrival. The fact that she is in Kiev on Europe Day is a symbol, but it also shows that the EU is already working hand in hand with Ukraine in many areas. Selenskyj had just signed a decree the day before, according to which Europe Day should also be celebrated in Ukraine in the future. This marks the anniversary of the so-called Schuman Declaration. It was proposed on May 9, 1950 by the then French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman to make a new war between the nations of Europe unthinkable. Schuman’s proposal is seen as the birth of what is now called the European Union.

Von der Leyen is visiting the Ukrainian capital for the fifth time since the Russian invasion began a good 14 months ago. She completed her previous trip to Kiev at the beginning of February. At that time, she and Council President Charles Michel promised Ukraine full support for the desire for early EU membership at a summit meeting with Zelenskyy – but gave no time perspective for this.

On her new trip to the eleventh EU sanctions package currently being discussed against Russia, von der Leyen said that the pressure on the country would be further increased. Now it is particularly about strict implementation and measures to avoid circumvention. “We are determined to fill existing gaps. Nobody should doubt that,” she said.