War in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin: “We are working on new nuclear weapons”

“We are working on new nuclear weapons”: this is what Russian President Vladimir Putin declared, quoted by the news agency Ria Novosti.

The Kremlin leader announced that the Russian nuclear authority “Rosatom is committed to creating advanced weapons capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world.”

“It is important for Russian nuclear scientists to increase mutually beneficial contacts with conscientious and reliable partners abroad,” added Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the news agency TaxRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that the Russians are “ready to negotiate” to reach a solution to the war in Ukraine “taking into account the reality on the ground” and “Russian security interests”.

“Our position remains valid: we are ready to negotiate, but taking into account the realities that have developed in the earthquake and taking into account our position, which is well known to everyone” said Lavrov, who underlined that Ukraine “ openly declared the goal of exterminating everything Russian on those lands, both in Crimea and in Novorossiya.”