From: Florian Naumann, Sandra Kathe, Daniel Dillmann, Bona Hyun

The battle for Bakhmut rages on in eastern Ukraine. Crimea becomes a target of drone attacks. The news ticker.

Annexed Peninsula: Kyiv launches drone attack on Crimea

Update from March 22, 5:30 a.m: The USA wants to deliver the already promised Abrams tanks to the Ukraine by the autumn. US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said in Washington that the department had decided to provide Kiev with the M1A1 Abrams tank variant – instead of the newer M1A2 variant. This will make it possible to significantly reduce delivery times and send tanks to Ukraine by autumn.

The United States wants to deliver the already promised Abrams tanks to Ukraine by the fall. (Archive image) © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Ukraine war: Contradictions on drone attack on Crimea

Update from March 21, 1:18 p.m: After incident in Crimea the representations of both sides completely contradict each other. Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drones Monday night; Ukraine reported destroying Russian cruise missiles. Initially, none of the information could be independently verified.

Since the start of Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine, Crimea has repeatedly been the target of drone attacks. At the beginning of March, Russia declared that it had fended off a “massive attack”.

Update from March 21, 8:50 a.m.: From February 24, 2022 to March 21, 2023, Ukraine’s armed forces killed around 166,570 Russian military personnel, including 960 soldiers in the past day alone. This is reported by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily update. The numbers cannot be independently verified, and Russia does not publish any data.

Soldiers: 166,750 (+960)

166,750 (+960) planes: 305

305 Helicopter: 290

290 Tank: 3,552 (+15)

3,552 (+15) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,879 (+10)

6,879 (+10) Artillery Systems: 2,586 (+9)

2,586 (+9) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 270

270 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 507

507 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,428 (+12)

5,428 (+12) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,167 (+7)

2,167 (+7) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of March 21. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Kiev launches drone attack on Crimea

Update from March 21, 5:30 a.m.: In the north of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia, the anti-aircraft guns shot down Ukrainian drones, according to the authorities. Crimean head of administration Sergey Aksyonov announced on Monday evening that one person had been injured in the town of Dschankoy. Houses and a grocery store were damaged by fallen debris. The exact extent of the damage was initially unclear.

In Kiev, the Defense Ministry’s military intelligence said the attack was aimed at transporting missiles on railway tracks. Rockets were destroyed. This will prepare Crimea for liberation from Russian occupation.

There was no confirmation from the Russian side that missiles were said to have been destroyed. For example, Russia transports missiles for the Black Sea Fleet overland to the military ports. In addition, the Russian troops in the occupied areas of Cherson and Zaporizhia are supplied with supplies via the strategically important ice rink line.

Russian losses in the Wuhledar area

Update from March 20, 4:15 p.m.: Ukrainian military officials point out that Russian losses in the Wuhledar region are severely affecting the capabilities of Putin’s armed forces in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian Forces Group East spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi Cherevaty stressed that Russian forces cannot even complete the tactical capture of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence claims to have attacked traitors

Update from March 20, 1:08 p.m: The Ukrainian military intelligence has announced that it has murdered a “traitor” in the Russian-occupied regions. “The organizer of torture chambers in the Kherson region, Serhiy Moskalenko, was recently liquidated in the temporarily occupied territory,” he said on Monday (March 20).

The dead had worked with the occupiers. The attack itself took place on Friday. Before the Russian invasion, the man, who was born in 1978, owned a local security company. “Every war criminal awaits his just punishment,” the authorities threatened. Several Ukrainians working with Moscow have already been killed in attacks in the areas occupied by Russia.

Russia casualties at war: Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian attackers in Donetsk

Update from March 20th, 11:15 am: Special forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated a group of Russian attackers near Donetsk. This was announced by the command of the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform in a post on Facebook.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Many of the casualties probably had no connection with the army

Update from March 20, 6:50 a.m.: Determined using open sources BBC Russia together with media zone, an independent Russian media outlet, published the names of 17,375 Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine. The media carries out a roll-call count of the dead.

A third of these casualties were people not associated with the army before the invasion—volunteers, mobilized, prisoners, and newly recruited members of private military companies. At least 1,000 people have been killed serving their sentences in Russian prisons since early 2023, according to the results.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Russian “collaborator” dies

Update from March 19, 9:42 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, a Russian “collaborator” died in an explosion in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast. The man was the commander of a patrol in the Nowa Kakhovka district, the Russian investigative committee said, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports further heavy blows

March 19, 7:35 p.m.: Ukraine reports more heavy blows against Russia’s army. In the evening, the general staff reported six air strikes on “agglomerations of occupying forces and equipment” and an ammunition depot, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Our own artillery also hit two other focal points of occupation soldiers.

However, Russia also reported enemy casualties: According to Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the Russian military’s “Western Group” alone on Saturday. The information provided by both sides cannot be independently verified. (with agency material)