uN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Moscow next week and then to Kyiv. Guterres will be received by President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti news agency on Friday. The UN later confirmed this, adding that Guterres would then travel to Ukraine.

There he has “an appointment with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 28,” the UN said. Accordingly, Guterres also wants to meet with the teams of the UN organizations on site “to discuss increasing humanitarian aid for the Ukrainians.”

According to the Kremlin, a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also planned in Moscow.

The UN chief had asked Putin and Zelenskyj for personal meetings this week. So far, the UN has played a subordinate role in efforts to end the conflict.

Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine at the end of February, Guterres has spoken to Zelenskyy only once on the phone. Putin has so far refused any contact with the UN Secretary-General because he had accused Russia of violating the UN Charter.