A Russian missile killed two aid workers in Donetsk on Saturday, September 9, the same day Russia claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian drones and speedboats near Crimea. In the early hours of Sunday, September 10, tension centered in kyiv, which reported a drone attack and blamed the Kremlin.

The director of the NGO Road to Relief, the Spanish Emma Igual, and the Canadian volunteer Anthony ‘Tonko’ Inhat died on Saturday, September 9 after being victims of a “direct Russian impact” when they were heading to Ivanivske, in Donetsk, Ukraine , according to the organization’s report.

A missile hit the ‘Road to Relief’ vehicle, which “overturned and caught fire.” Two other companions, with whom they were traveling, were injured and burned, but are stable in separate hospitals, far from the site of the attack.

José Manuel Albares, Spanish Foreign Minister, said from the G20 summit that he had “verbal confirmation” of Igual’s death, but his ministry is waiting for certified confirmation from Ukrainian authorities.

Igual and Inhat were part of the ‘Road to Relief’ needs assessment team, the first to go to the frontline villages to collect information and organize humanitarian assistance.

A combination of undated photographs published on the international humanitarian Road to Relief in Ukraine. © AFP – Handout

In reaction to what happened, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published a message on the social network hearts.”

The European Commission reacted on the same social network, adding that International Humanitarian Law “must be respected at all times, everywhere and by everyone. Humanitarian workers are not a target!”

Drone attacks from both sides

The dark sky at dawn on Sunday, September 10, was illuminated by drone explosions aimed at kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force blamed Russia for the attack and said it had shot down 26 of the 33 devices dropped on the capital.

When the drones touched down, they caused explosions that echoed throughout the capital for two hours, leaving four injured, according to Ukrainian authorities, who also reported that there was no major damage, but there was debris in three districts of the city.

“It was a terrifying experience, I can’t even put words to it,” Kiev resident Liudmyla told Reuters, who heard the hum of Russian drones, made by Iran, before an explosion shattered her window sill.

Broken windows are seen near a building damaged during the Russian drone strike on Ukraine, in kyiv, September 10, 2023. © Reuters – Gleb Garanich

Russia has not commented on the air attacks, which have been recurring in Ukrainian population centers far from the front since the Russian invasion began 18 months ago.

What the Russian Ministry of Defense did report on its Telegram channel was that “aircraft from the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three American-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats, with landing groups from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which “They were traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast.”

The speedboats would have been destroyed northeast of Snake Island, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia. Ukrainian outpost in the Black Sea, since recovering it from the Russian invasion in July 2022, after an extensive campaign.

He added that they had exterminated eight Ukrainian drones aimed at Crimea, an area unilaterally annexed by Russia since 2014. He did not indicate whether there was damage or injuries from the incidents, and Reuters could not verify the report, which joins other similar ones in recent weeks. Ukraine has not commented on the matter.

A local resident visits the grave of a relative, killed by Russian troops, in the ‘Passage of Glory’ of the Izium cemetery, during the commemoration of the first anniversary of the Ukrainian recapture of the town in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on 10 September 2023. © REUTERS – STRINGER

On the other hand, on September 10, residents of the Izium town, in Kharkiv, commemorated the first anniversary of the retaking of this town by Ukraine, after the Russian invasion. They placed flowers in the ‘Passage of Glory’ of the cemetery and the children participated in public events in the main square.

With Reuters and EFE