Since it was signed at the end of 2015, the Paris Agreement has survived Donald Trump’s climate denialism and the worst pandemic of the last century. It is still alive and, although still clearly insufficient, most of the 200 countries that are part of this global pact have continued to update their climate plans to achieve a common goal: that warming increases as little as possible to avoid the most catastrophic impacts. The question now is whether it will also survive a war like the one in Ukraine, which threatens not only the Paris Agreement and the climate struggle, but also multilateralism as a way to resolve the conflicts and challenges of humanity.

The invasion of Ukraine has exposed the seams of a development model hooked on fossil fuels, the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and has led to an energy crisis. And it has happened at a time, this decade of the twenties of the 21st century, which was called to be that of the great energy transformation to combat climate change. But rising prices and the need to cut ties with Russian oil and gas are causing governments to take steps that run counter to that transition.

In the US, Joe Biden has pushed for an unprecedented increase in oil production, which will lead to more drilling. In Europe, some countries are considering lifting the veto on fracking [técnica para extraer petróleo y gas consistente en fracturar rocas que contienen estos combustibles] and many of the EU members are increasing the use of coal and irrigating gasoline and diesel with public aid. Subsidizing, in short, some fossil fuels that less than five months ago the 200 countries at the climate summit in Glasgow reneged on.

Patricia Espinosa is the executive secretary of the UN climate change area and, as has happened with the Paris Agreement, her mandate – which began in 2016 and will end in July – has been marked by Trump, the pandemic and now the war. “Obstacle after obstacle,” she sums it up. Espinosa admits that the conflict in Ukraine “is already influencing actions to deal with climate change.”

Commitments to cut emissions

The war in Ukraine has coincided with the process of reviewing scientific knowledge on global warming being carried out by the IPCC, an acronym for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN group of experts that has been x-raying this problem since 1988. This Monday the third report of this review is scheduled to be published. It deals with mitigation, that is, with the necessary reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Hoesung Lee, president of the IPCC, warned a few days ago of how “crucial” the next few years will be for the evolution of climate change for this entire century. And he stressed how important mitigation will be, which aims for countries to cut their emissions to almost zero by 2050. But the current trajectory and national promises do not lead to that goal and lead to an increase in the temperature of more than two degrees Celsius, which means crossing the security line established by science and the Paris Agreement.

All the signatories of the pact must present cut plans and update them. Espinosa points out that, in the conversations that he has already had with several governments, none have conveyed their intention to lower his goals. But there is a real fear that the States will not increase their cuts for this decisive decade. “Right now, the attention of world leaders is focused on the war, on the energy crisis,” Espinosa acknowledges with concern.

more fossil fuels

The war has exposed Europe’s energy dependence, mainly on gas and oil from Russia. In the United States, Biden has announced an increase in oil extraction to counteract the rise in the price of gasoline and has offered to increase his exports to Europe of a gas that is obtained there with a technique – hydraulic fracturing or fracking— which is rejected in the EU. And, given the need to cut off dependence on Russia, voices are emerging that advocate increasing drilling for oil and gas on European soil and using this method.

Oil wells in a California field where ‘fracking’ is used. Peter Bennett (Universal Images Group via Getty)

The Government of Spain refuses to open the door to this technique. But Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Peru’s former environment minister and WWF climate adviser, points out that the conflict in Ukraine may increase “pressure to search for more hydrocarbons” and cause “the transition to slow down in some countries.” “There are voices that maintain that it is very dangerous to stop investing in fossil fuels and therefore we must continue to maintain that capacity for reasons of energy security,” adds Espinosa, who, however, considers it a mistake because it means increasing dependence on some fuels that are the main responsible for global warming.

The path to energy security, insist Espinosa and Pulgar-Vidal, must be renewables and efficiency. The expert in environmental taxation Xavier Labandeira stresses the importance of countries not “embarking on new investments in fossil infrastructures to reduce dependence on Russia”. The commitment to renewable energies seems to be the axis of the plan prepared by the European Commission, which seeks to accelerate the transition towards clean sources.

Grants

But, in the short term, many countries are subsidizing fuels with public funds directly or indirectly; with aid or with reductions in taxes on gasoline or diesel. The organization Transport and Environment is monitoring these measures and estimates the cost of aid for fuel consumption by EU countries due to the war, including Spain, at more than 13,000 million.

Labandeira, also a member of the IPCC, believes that it is a measure that “can be understood by social and business alarm at the abrupt rise in prices.” But he adds: “These subsidies must be exceptional and with a very close expiration date.” Labandeira warns that the measures that are being adopted in the short term “do not help to straighten an emissions trajectory that already made it difficult, before the current scenario, to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.”

climate diplomacy

For Pulgar-Vidal, the world is moving from a “more cooperative” stage to a “more defensive” one. This will lead to an environment of “mistrust that can affect multilateral negotiations.” It puts the accent on the climatic and biodiversity summits that will be held at the end of the year and from which a pact should come out so that by 2030 at least 30% of the planet’s land and sea surface is protected. The negotiations are not going at a good pace so far and some analysts attribute this to the tensions caused by the war. Something similar is happening with the nuclear treaty for Iran to give up nuclear weapons, which has stalled.

Espinosa acknowledges that the conflict is creating tensions in various UN agencies, since “Russia’s participation in the forums has been questioned.” “My opinion is that in this process we need the participation of all parties,” he says in reference to the climate fight.

The big problem would not be to leave Russia out of the climate talks, the sixth economy that generates the most greenhouse gases, but rather to accentuate the distance between Western countries, with the US and the EU in the lead, and countries like China and India. Already in the last climate summits, the two Asian countries refused to considerably increase their climate plans. What happens to these four economies is essential for the rest of humanity in the battle against warming: they are responsible for more than 50% of global greenhouse gases.

Agriculture and development aid

The climate negotiations also address rich countries helping poorer ones to adapt to the effects of warming. That financial aid, which is already below what was promised, may be affected. Pulgar-Vidal maintains that there is a risk that “countries, especially European ones, increase investment in defense.” “And budgets that are needed, resources for technological change, energy transition and cooperation can be diverted.”

The impact of the war in the poorest countries may not only come from a reduction in development aid, but also from the impact on food security, since Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest producers of cereals. In European countries, the war has also lowered the environmental requirements for the entry of corn or sunflower from Argentina and Brazil. This is what Spain has done by relaxing the requirements of not using certain pesticides for the entry of a cereal that could not be imported until now from South America.

