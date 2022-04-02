The broad field of Letta dissolves: Italian left with De Magistris, Verdi and Rifondazione in an anti-Democratic coalition

Times change, but the left never changes. The left “wide field” becomes “double” field, at best, or “narrow field” according to another reading of what can happen. As La Stampa tells us, “the war is forming a watershed and in fact the leaders of the center-left parties (with the lights off) are drawing up walls and within a few weeks they will emerge two new left-wing things. A red-green, still under construction but destined to unite the Italian Left by Nicola Fratoianni and the Verdi by Angelo Bonelli. And already tomorrow DemA, the movement led by Luigi De Magistriswill set off from Rome the first stage towards a new antagonistic “red” Thing, destined to also aggregate Communist Refoundation and Power to the People. An anti-Pd coalition, which will have Masaniello, the ace-catcher, in the former mayor of Naples.

As La Stampa always explains, “the war in Ukraine is complicating the route traced by the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta who, a year ago, had longed for the broad field, a coalition that was able to add as many voters as possible on the fateful day of the next political elections. It looked like one of those exhausted Italian trials and instead the war is tearing down walls and walls. To Enrico Letta, aggregations that reach 3 per cent are fine and in fact behind the scenes he encouraged the one between the Left and the Greens. On the other hand, the risk of divorce with the Five Stars is serious: Letta has understood that in the coming months the Five Stars and Conte will play the role of the Vietcong and yet the leader of the Democratic Party is confident that he is not yet able to foresee the essential thing: the M5s will at some point release or not from the wide field ? “

Meanwhile, only one certainty, according to La Stampa: “Leu dissolved. And the final act (also in this case escaped the spotlight) was consummated with an act of civil war. The electoral alliance that in 2018 united the movementist left of Fratoianni-Vendola and Article One of Speranza-Bersani-D’Alema, was effectively exhausted on March 17: that day Fratoianni filed a question with the Chamber in which the government is asked for clarification on the attempted sale to Colombia of war assets in which Massimo D’Alema played an intermediary role “.

Read also:

“Perrino at 14:00:” Dean-student relationship? It’s just an ethical problem “

Ukraine, increasingly empty shelves in supermarkets in Italy: what is missing

Ukraine decree, Dessì: “There will be an increase in military spending, M5S accomplice”

The “televirologists” in politics: in Padua a challenge between Viola, Crisanti Jr and Palù

Ukrainian war, Abramovich after Putin? The secret role of the Chelsea patron

Zarra, ambassador profession: “Betting on women is a duty”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “From negotiations only words, we do not trust”. And in the Donbass .. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens