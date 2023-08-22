War in Ukraine, the US embassy to American citizens: “Leave Belarus”. Zelensky in Athens

“US citizens should leave Belarus immediately.” This is the warning issued by the US embassy in Minsk, which invited American citizens not to travel to Belarus due to the continued support that Belarus offers its Russian ally in the Ukrainian conflict.

The other risks mentioned in the warning published on the embassy website concern “the arbitrary implementation of local laws, the risk of riots and detention, and the limited ability of the embassy to assist US citizens residing in or intending to travel to Belarus” .

The invitation is to leave immediately, using the plane or one of the four border crossings still open with Lithuania, after Vilnius has closed two of them in recent days.

Meanwhile, the efforts of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky continue to relaunch the counter-offensive in the south of the country. After “a very fruitful day” which saw the commitment of the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver the F-16 fighters to Kiev, Zelensky traveled to Athens where he took part in a dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkan countries, hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.