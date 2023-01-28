Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of systematically destroying entire areas of Ukraine. “The occupiers are not only storming our positions – they are also deliberately and systematically destroying towns and villages around them. With artillery, air force and missiles,” Zelenskyy said. He described the situation in the hard-fought east of his country as persistently difficult. “The situation at the front and especially in the Donetsk region – near Bakhmut and Wuhledar – remains extremely tense,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Friday.

Federal government according to Baerbock statement: Are not a war party

After a controversial statement by Foreign Minister Baerbock, the federal government emphasized that Germany is not a party to the war in Ukraine. “NATO and Germany are not at war with Russia in this war of aggression against Ukraine,” said deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann. “We support Ukraine, but we are not at war.”

On Tuesday at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Baerbock called for the cohesion of the western allies with the following words: “We are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other.” The Russian state media used this statement as a central key sentence for war propaganda – as proof that Germany and the other EU countries are direct parties to the conflict in Ukraine and are fighting against Russia.

Kremlin and Trump agree: USA could end war quickly

Former US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, provided the Kremlin’s propaganda with a through ball. He could negotiate an end to the war “within 24 hours,” the Republican claimed. The Kremlin took up this gratefully. The United States could quickly end the “war in Ukraine,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The West, on the other hand, recognizes the right of sovereign Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression and gives it massive support in doing so. Without this weapon support, Ukraine would hardly be able to withstand the Russian invasion.