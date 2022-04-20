In the war in Ukraine, the role of Russian aviation is what worries the Ukrainian army most. Moreover, since the first days of the war, one of the weakest links for Ukraine has been precisely in the struggle in the air.

But despite the dominance of the skies, Russia has failed to optimize the increased aerial firepower.

Air forces

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is divided into long-range military transport, tactical and military aviation. Which include bomber, assault, fighter, reconnaissance, transport and special aviation.

At the same time, not all aircraft, which are generally in service in the Russian Federation, are used in the sky above Ukraine, and some aircraft are sporadically lifted into the air. Unlike Ukraine, which still uses obsolete Soviet Su-27 heavy fighters, MiG-29 light fighters, Su-24 bombers, Su-25 attack aircraft and Mi-24 helicopters in the sky, Russia has so far used more modifications. modern aircraft at war.

According to the spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuri Ignat, in the war with Ukraine, Russia currently most often uses Su-30SM, Su-35 fighter-bombers, Su-34 bombers, Su- attack aircraft. 25 and Tu-95, Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

The helicopters

The total number of helicopters involved in hostilities in Ukraine was 240, but many of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian army.

The most used in the conflict are the Mi-8, hli shock Mi-24, and the Mi-35 and Sparsi Ka-52.

The Mi-8 is one of the most popular helicopters on the planet, which by its prevalence can be called a kind of Kalashnikov assault rifle of the aviation world.

For military purposes, it is used for the transport and rapid disembarkation of up to 24 paratroopers, the transport on stretchers accompanied by medical personnel up to 12 wounded, the transport of goods up to 4,000 kg, the destruction of enemy manpower, armored vehicles , surface targets, structures, fortified fire points, and other moving and immobile targets.

The Mi-24 (according to the NATO classification – Hind, “Lan”, due to its appearance popularly called “Crocodile”) – is the main attack helicopter of the war in Afghanistan. The main modifications were produced from 1971 to 1991.

However, in Russia, the ka-52 (the so-called “Alligator”), which is an improved version of the Ka-50, which is called no less exotic – “Black Shark”, is considered the greatest pride of aviation.

The Ka-52 is a Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter designed to destroy tanks, armored and unarmed military equipment, manpower and enemy helicopters in all weather conditions and at any time of day.

Unlike its predecessor, it has a fairly solid weapon, which includes “Yhr” anti-tank guided missiles (2 launchers of 6 missiles); 2A42 pistol, caliber 30 mm; up to 4 blocks of unguided B-8V20A air missiles with 20 S-8 missiles of 80 mm caliber each; up to 4 blocks of unguided B-13L1 air missiles with 5 S-13 missiles of 122 mm caliber each; “Strelec” class “air-to-air” missile armament complex (4 “Igla-B” missiles).

In addition, the helicopter has an armored capsule for the crew. The capsule catapult is possible at altitudes from 0 to 4100 meters. By the way, in Ukraine, this option was repeatedly used by pilots due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I hunt

The Su-34 “Defender” fighter-bomber is designed to launch missile attacks and bombs day and night, even at low altitudes, on land and surface targets, as well as for the destruction of enemy air targets.

This jet replaced the Soviet Su-24M (such aircraft are the main bombers of the Air Force of Ukraine).

The Su-34 prototype developed in the Sukhoi Design Bureau made its maiden flight in 1990. It was adopted in 2014. Serial production of the Su-34 has been employed at the Novosibirsk aviation plant since 2006. In the beginning of the war, a total of 138 of these aircraft were in service with the Russian Federation.

The armament of the aircraft includes a built-in GSH-30-1 pistol of 30 mm caliber (ammunition from 180 rounds) and guided and unguided missiles.

In particular, medium and large-range air-to-air weapons guided and regulated air-to-surface, including tactical short-range missiles with laser guidance systems, television and thermal imaging cameras and adjustable bombs of type KAB-500 (guided bombs of 500 kilograms) and KAB-1500.

The Su-35 is the pride of Russian aviation. This modern, modern, multipurpose long-range fighter is designed to destroy aerial targets, control airspace and block enemy airports. The Su-35 is equipped with advanced avionics, as well as a fundamentally new radar with a phased antenna grid, which provides significant range for detecting enemy air targets. The cockpit features multifunctional digital displays and a holographic indicator on the windshield, and the aircraft is covered with special materials to reduce its visibility for enemy radar stations.

Then there is the Su 30 SM which unlike the Su-27, the Su-30SM is capable of combat operations related to long range and duration of flight and to the control of a group of fighters. The Su-30 used in-flight fueling systems, navigation systems, and an improved life support system. The updated version of the Su-30SM first took off in 2012