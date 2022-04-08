KHARKIV. “Let’s meet but no photos, don’t shoot me in the face, here are the infiltrators who organize the kidnappings.” Andrea has lived in Kharkiv for five years, his attachment to the city is absolute, even after the outbreak of the war he has not left it. And now he is the last Italian to resist in the second Ukrainian city. He is the one who reveals how the Moscow hirelings who operate clandestinely in Ukrainian territory act, confirming how Vladimir Putin is using fifth columns to complete his plan to annex a part of the country.

Andy’s story, as he calls himself in his second life, takes an unexpected (but sought) turn in 2014 when he meets Anya on the Internet who lived between Luhansk and Donetsk, in that part of Donbass now controlled by pro-Russians. «Shall we have a coffee?», He offers her via the web. She accepts and he goes to Bolzano to find her three times: «In 2014 she sent me a message“ something is happening ”then she fled to Kharkiv like so many others and I joined her. We got married in 2017 ».

The choice of Andy does not like the family with whom relations are still tense today, he learns Russian, starts an Internet business and deals with the renovation of houses, a profession in which he had gained experience in Italy where he dealt with a ” rental of audio and lighting systems for concerts. An idyll between Trentino and Kharkiv, «I’ve always had a great time, a very modern, young city, nobody wanted this war, much less did we expect an invasion. Putin said that he comes to free us from the Nazis, from the racists, but when have they ever been here, especially in Kharkiv ”.

The Italian reveals that when there were troops on the border, the belief of most people was that they were doing maneuvers to flex their muscles and that’s enough “we never would have imagined an invasion.” On February 24, panic broke out “at any moment people took their cars and ran away, many people withdrew money from banks and went to Europe thinking it was Las Vegas, an Eldorado, but not that’s how it is. ” Three days after the invasion, bombs were heard raining down on Kharkiv for the first time. “We have three cellars for shelter, but you had to be careful of the jackals. I have a nice house and I was afraid that if we closed ourselves in the shelter they would come and steal everything from us. In this area it has happened several times, when the jackals are caught they tie them to the lampposts and leave them there for a day and a night. Many are drug addicts or thieves ». Is it worth the risk? «I built this house with the sweat of my brow, I put my heart and soul into it, not abandonment. I stay until they throw a bomb on the grill in the garden, yesterday I turned 55 and despite the war many Ukrainian friends came. Many had remained closed at home or in shelters, they accepted the invitation even happier ». Until recently there were about 300 Italians in Kharkiv, «I think they all left, even the restaurateurs I knew, one had a pizzeria nearby, I don’t see him anymore. But I stay. I have a brother who lives in Munich and from the first day he called me to tell me to run away and go to him. I’ve always said no. ‘

Andy and Anya are trying to regain their normalcy, a couple of weeks ago she went back to the beauty salon where she works, she does the manicure. “A few days ago at six in the afternoon I heard about twenty explosions, one after the other and the house was shaking a lot, they were cluster bombs. One arrived near my house ». But Andy worries more than the others, the elderly, alone, who have nothing to eat and can’t even collect their pension, they need medicine. «I try to give a hand, I go to help an association of volunteers nearby distribute food and medicine. A little pasta, rice, a chicken. Many people are left to themselves ». Among those who have fled, even to Italy, some are thinking of returning. «The refugee’s life is not easy. Many thought they were being welcomed with open arms, but this is not the case. Even the Germans are starting to complain ». The real danger, however, is not only in the bombs, but in the spies, the fifth columns, the saboteurs, those who work in the pay of Moscow in the city. “Among them there are also Ukrainians,” says Andy, who repeats that he does not want to be portrayed. Putin’s hired workers in fact organize kidnappings, especially of foreigners or people of a certain visibility: “it is a precious commodity, in exchange for their release they ask that ten, fifty or one hundred Russians be released”. It is the same reason why the occupiers arrest and take away Ukrainian mayors or politicians, there are so many fifth columns paid by the Russians also sent from other parts of Ukraine, informers, saboteurs. “The infiltrators go to get whoever is in sight, have some money, a factory, they kidnap them on their way home and then ask for the release of many Russian soldiers”, continues Andy who explains why he always tries to keep a low profile. It is the Ukrainian dirty war, which goes beyond traditional military dimensions. A war that Andy hopes will end as soon as possible: “We just want peace, that’s enough.”