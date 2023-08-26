Zelensky moves front to Crimea: “Dozens of Russians killed”

Following the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian military targets in Crimea, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence and the Kiev Civil Security Service (SBU), “dozens of invaders” were killed or wounded. This was reported by Ukrinform, citing sources in the Sbu. The attack would have been carried out against the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a joint special operation of the Kiev Security Services (SBU) and the army. Moscow reportedly shot down 42 Ukrainian drones in Crimea overnight on Friday morning. “We can speak for sure of several dozen killed and wounded Russians,” the source said, “ammunition depots were also damaged.”

In the meantimeRussia has reported a new drone attack on Moscow that has again forced authorities to temporarily close all three major airports serving the capital. Two of the airports, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovodi, have meanwhile reopened. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a drone was shot down by air defense systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region. The district is located about 50 km (31 mi) west of the Kremlin.

Also yesterday the three main airports of Moscow, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, suspended flights for a couple of hours, the Tass news agency reported. Air strikes on Moscow and other Russian-controlled territory have intensified in recent weeks, including 42 drones intercepted on the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula on Friday – one of the largest reported airstrikes since the start of the war. While the attacks did not cause major damage, their intensity forced Russian authorities to temporarily close airports serving the capital several times this week.

Moscow’s ambassador to Tajani: “Condemn Kiev’s attacks against the Orthodox”

Italy and the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, condemn the “persecutions” in Kiev against “millions of faithful of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church”. The embassy of the Russian federation in Italy writes it in a post on social media. The post recalls that “a few days ago, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, Antonio Tajani, issued an important statement on the occasion of the International Day in memory of the victims of acts of violence based on religious or opinion-based reasons”, reaffirming ‘the utmost personal and Italian Government commitment to protect and promote freedom of religion or belief and the fundamental rights of persons belonging to ethnic or religious minorities anywhere in the world, both in terms of relations bilateral and within the framework of the European Union and international organisations. “Tajani expressed particular concern about the serious and constant large-scale deterioration of the situation regarding respect for religious freedom, especially in the case of Christian believers,” the Russian embassy post added.

“However – continues the Moscow embassy in Rome – the press release makes no mention of what is happening these days in Kiev and in Ukraine in general, where the clergy and millions of faithful of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church are subjected to constant persecution. It is, in fact, a war launched by the Kiev regime against canonical Orthodoxy: raids on seized churches, continuous searches, detentions, arrests, interrogations of priests, deprivation of their property and the right to citizenship, psychological pressures, up to physical elimination”.

“The most serious situation – according to the Russian embassy in Italy – is recorded around the Monastery of the Caves in Kiev. On August 15th, the Orthodox Shrine was seized by a group of looters organized by the Zelensky regime for expel the monks, the inhabitants and the faithful, transforming it into a place of rehabilitation and certain dubious healing practices for the militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces returning from operations in Donbass. In the face of these irrefutable criminal acts one would expect a firm condemnation of the Kiev regime by Rome. In fact, this is exactly what the declaration of the Hon. Antonio Tajani on the priority of guaranteeing “freedom of religion or belief and the fight against violence and discrimination on a religious basis”, on Italy’s commitment “to support interreligious dialogue and interreligious collaboration to spread respect and mutual understanding between members of different faiths, combat discrimination, promote equality between people without distinction of religion or creed and engage the different religions in a common work in defense of peace and human dignity”.

“Unfortunately, as in most similar situations, no one in Rome, as in the other capitals of NATO and the EU, can afford to tell the truth – continues the post – after all, Western leaders already for some time seem to have released Zelensky a “license to kill” and appear ready to justify his criminal regime in any action, even the most inhuman”.

