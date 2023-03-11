Russia-Ukraine war, a world node. Moscow and Beijing are targeting the West

Giorgia Meloni must be recognized for having given priority to the commitment of her government from an international point of view to face the two knots that today bind not only Italy and Europe but the whole world: immigration and the war in Ukraine. A particularly significant commitment because it is based on the values ​​and culture of the West, less and less considered in Italy, in Europe and in the USA. Two nodes, immigration and the war in Ukraine, connected. Above all because of Russia and China, the two countries which, with different military and economic strengths and geopolitical perspectives, have put the West in their sights, not just euphemistically. Especially in Italy, but also in Europe and the USA, there are those who, out of political short-sightedness or political calculation or economic interests, play hide-and-seek and don’t realize that the dream of globalization as a guarantee of development and peace has failed. he still does not see the change taking place on the international scene with the dark and looming shadows of the Russian bear and the Chinese dragon.

The war in Ukraine will be long-lasting because there, on the field, the decisive match for the division of the world is being played and will be played, with Russia and China at the forefront, on all fronts and not just the military ones. The Russian invasion that has been devastating Ukraine for over a year is for Putin a war of resistance to the West which “wants to erase Russia and put the noose on the southern hemisphere”. Moreover. Why the goals Of Putin, in partnership with the patriarchate of Moscow, have already been indicated by the philosophers of the regime. The day before yesterday Aleksandr Dugin, the man who “whispered” to Putin, reiterated that the one underway in Ukraine is “The war of angels against demons”, the war of the third Rome against Carthage, a war that can only end with the extermination of the Empire of darkness identified in the West oriented by the Catholic Church.

This makes it clear that Putin didn’t attack Ukraine because of a “local territorial” issue but to put his expansionist plan into practice with Russia committed to recovering what it had lost after the collapse of communism in 1991, to reaffirm religious primacy, to detach Europe from the USA, becoming prey to Russian expansionist aims. Moscow today wants the patriarchate of Moscow to have primacy over all of Europe. From here the ideology of “Russkij Mir”, the Russian world, has developed since the mid-1990s: to unite all Russians present everywhere, to save the world against Western relativism and against Roman Catholicism. The two poles for Russians all over the world are the Moscow Patriarchate and the President of the Russian Federation. Putin wants a Europe submissive to the Kremlin and the patriarchate of Moscow by implementing what not even his predecessors, from Ivan the Terrible to Stalin, could. All under Moscow, all Orthodox, by hook or by crook.

