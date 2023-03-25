Ukraine, Biden assures: “So far no weapons from China to Russia”

Xi Jinping fills up in Europe and the United States adapts. After the many accusations of the past few weeks. China has so far not supplied any weapons to Russia, despite the fears expressed by Western countries that support Ukraine: US President Joe Biden said this in Ottawa, where he is on an official visit. “That doesn’t mean they won’t, but they haven’t done it yet – observed the head of the White House – I don’t take China lightly. I don’t take Russia lightly”, he added, stressing however that the information on the their approach have probably been “exaggerated”.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will take advantage of his state visit to China from April 5 to 8 to “work” with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “in the direction of a return to peace” in Ukraine. This is what the Elysee explains. The French presidency specifies that Macron will travel to Beijing and Canton and that he is “committed to maintaining a constant and demanding dialogue with China”. Pedro Sanchez will go before him, with him Ursula von der Leyen and immediately after Josep Borrell.

