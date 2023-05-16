War in Ukraine | The Council of Europe meets for a rare summit in Iceland – Live broadcast underway

Finland is represented by President Sauli Niinistö. The main focus of the meeting is strongly on Ukraine, and the concrete outcome should be the establishment of a war damage register.

of Iceland In Reykjavik on Tuesday, something that sounds like a regular world political calendar entry was supposed to happen, but is actually very rare. The Council of Europe has started a summit, which is only the fourth in the more than 70-year history of the organization and the first since 2005.

The reason for the rare summit is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has fundamentally changed Europe’s security environment. Although the Council of Europe is not a security organization but an organization focused on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, the changed situation also affects the issues it deals with.

The official goal of the meeting is to strengthen the Council’s activities in the light of new threats to human rights and democracy, and to promote support for Ukraine.

Finland is represented at the two-day meeting by the president Sauli Niinistö. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi participates to the meeting remotely.

Finnish delegation the chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is a Member of Parliament Kimmo Kiljunen (sd). According to him, the general assembly has been the driving force behind organizing the summit, but one does not want to organize the summit just for the sake of organizing it.

“We always want results from them,” says Kiljunen.

The main focus of the summit is strongly on the war in Ukraine, and the concrete outcome should be the establishment of a war damage register. Material and human damages caused by war are collected in the register, and it is intended to serve as a basis for compensation for damages and legal sanctions.

Those countries that commit to the register by the start of the summit will become its founding members.

“The declaration that is meant to be made here is unique in the world,” says Kiljunen. “It is also a pre-decision and a pre-warning of how similar types of aggression will be treated in Europe in the future.”

According to Kiljunen, Finland has been one of the countries that has implemented a damage register and is strongly committed to it.

“That’s why the presence of the president of the republic at that summit is important – it shows Finland’s state of will.”

A declaration on democratic principles is also expected from the summit, which has not been done before. According to Kiljunen, the wording of the declaration is loose enough that all member states of the council can sign it.

“ “It’s just insulting each other, there’s no dialogue.”

Council of Europe the role has changed a bit since the start of the war. According to Kiljunen, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is practically paralyzed because Russia is a member there and can sabotage decision-making.

“It’s just a forum for arguments. When you look at those meetings of the standing committee, it’s just insulting each other, there’s no discussion connection.”

Russia was kicked out of the European Council because of the war of aggression, so the Council is able to make decisions.

“It gives us more room to move. In this respect, our role has grown.”

On the other hand, Kiljunen sees that last year the French president Emmanuel Macron The European political community, which is larger than the EU, established on the initiative of the European Council, is coming partly to the traditional territory of the Council of Europe, which has caused some concern in the Council.

The Council of Europe was founded in 1949, and today it includes 46 countries. All EU countries are members, but also Turkey, Ukraine, Great Britain, Serbia and the Caucasus countries.