War Russia-Ukraine the Conte-Salvini axis returns, Letta: “There is a need for unity as never before on the government”

“We must support the Ukrainian resistance and I am sorry that in these hours there are government forces that are starting to give up, perhaps in the wake of some negative polls”. This was stated by the secretary of Più Europa and undersecretary for foreign affairs Benedetto Della Vedova, in the Chamber, during the presentation of the book by Gianni Vernetti ‘Dissidenti’. “I would not want anyone to start thinking of stopping supporting the Ukrainian resistance right now and that, after all, Putin can take it too,” concluded Della Vedova.

Forza Italia also criticizes the Lega and M5S doubts about military support for Ukraine. “Salvini and Conte hold back on arms? Both the M5s and the Lega have voted for the resolution that commits the government to financially and militarily support, as well as with humanitarian aid, the government of Kiev. Giorgia Meloni has shown that she is a responsible opposition,” capable of putting the country’s interest ahead of partisan interests. Responsibility and consistency cannot be optional, especially in the face of a war. I hope they will not be abandoned to take a few more points in the polls “, he says the Minister for the South and Territorial Cohesion, Mara Carfagna guest of ‘Today is another day’, on Rai 1.

With you confirms his pacifist line. “After two months, a prime minister must go to Parliament to explain to the citizens what positions he is bringing to international tables: when he goes to Washington, will Draghi try to listen to Biden or even persuade him about his positions?”, Asks the M5S leader? Giuseppe Conte, guest of Tgcom24. Also from Salvini doubts about weapons in Kiev. “Italy launches a major European initiative for Peace, continuing to send weapons is a ‘weak response’ as stated by the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Parolin”, writes the Northern League leader on Twitter.

APPEAL OF READ TO THE UNITY OF THE MAJORITY – “There is a need for unity as never before on the government, if we are not anointed at this stage … I believe that Draghi said the right things in Strasbourg. Italy is the country that pushes the most for peace there is a need for an anointed and cohesive majority “. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta said on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Read also:

Polls: the Democratic Party, by reabsorbing Art.1, exceeds FdI and becomes the first party

Lombardia 2023: Sala disappears, Cottarelli opens. But it is quarrel between M5S and Action

Lavrov case in Zona Bianca, Brindisi: “I would do it again immediately: it’s my job”

Pope: “I want to go to Moscow to meet Putin. A little provoked by NATO”

Bonus of 200 euros per person. Single-income households are discriminated against

Perrino at 2 pm: “I support the Police: we give them the appropriate means”

Johnson in the Ukrainian Parliament promises 355 million in military aid. VIDEO

BPER Banca, call for tenders for educational projects aimed at young people

CDP Immobiliare, inauguration of a social housing for inclusion

Re-Party-Amo, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party together for the environment