The Azov battalion returned to the battlefield. One of the groups most feared by Moscow – which can still count on the forces of the Wagner Group – is back on the Ukrainian front and is already engaged in fighting: the head of the planning department of the National Guard, Mykola, declared today, August 17 Urshalovych, as reported by the state broadcaster Suspilne.

Azov soldiers, he specified, have begun to carry out combat missions in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Serebryanske forest, Lugansk region. The battalion commanders had returned to Ukraine from Istanbul on 8 July after being imprisoned in Russia and spending 300 days in Turkey on the basis of prisoner exchange agreements with Moscow.

The Assault Brigade of Azov is a formation of the National Guard of Ukraine based in Mariupol, in the coastal region of the Azov Sea, from which it derives its name. It was founded in May 2014 under the name «Azov Battalion». It is a paramilitary corps made up of volunteers born to fight the pro-Russian forces in the war in Donbass.