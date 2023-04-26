Spurred mainly by the war in Ukraine and tensions in East Asia, military spending around the world reached a new record in the annual survey conducted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), a Swedish institution dedicated to studies on conflicts and the arms industry.

The 2022 numbers, released on Monday (24), indicated that global military spending increased by 3.7% in real terms in 2022 and reached US$ 2.24 trillion, the highest ever indicated in the Sipri survey.

The United States, China and Russia were the three countries in the world that spent the most in this area last year – the sum of expenditures represented 56% of the world total.

Americans and Chinese remain leaders in military spending, with respectively US$ 877 billion and US$ 292 billion. Russia, which had been in fifth place in 2021, moved last year to third position, with US$ 86.4 billion (up 9.2% in one year), due to the invasion it promoted in Ukraine in February from 2022.

In the case of China, which has increased its military presence in the Indo-Pacific and threats to Taiwan (an island that it considers a rebel province, to be reincorporated by 2049), the 4.2% rise in military spending was the 28th annual increase in the country’s expenditures in this sector.

As for the United States, although the growth of 0.7% between 2021 and 2022 seems small in percentage terms, the researchers highlighted that the country’s importance in global military spending (39% of the total) means that a small variation already has a large weight in world numbers.

“The increase in US military spending in 2022 was largely due to the unprecedented level of financial military aid provided to Ukraine,” Nan Tian, ​​a senior researcher at Sipri, said in a statement from the institute.

India and Saudi Arabia completed the group of the five countries with the highest military spending in 2022, according to the Swedish institute, with US$ 81.4 billion and US$ 75 billion, respectively.

Brazil ranked 17th in military spending, with US$ 20.2 billion, a reduction of 7.9% compared to 2021.

Europe and Japan

The continent where there was the greatest proportional increase was Europe, where spending in this area grew by 13%, largely due to higher spending by Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainians spent $44 billion on the military in 2022, up 640% from 2021, the highest annual increase ever recorded by any country in the Sipri survey.

The share of military spending in Ukrainian GDP reached 34%, compared to 3.2% in the previous year. The country has gone from 36th in the world in military spending to 11th between 2021 and 2022.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has also motivated other European countries to spend more in this area. The variation in Finland was 36% and in Sweden, 12% – after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the two Nordic countries, historically neutral, applied to join NATO, the western military alliance.

The Finns joined the group earlier this month, while Sweden still needs Turkey’s endorsement, which is resisting because it claims Stockholm refused to extradite Kurdish terrorists.

In East Asia, in addition to China, Japan stood out. Worried about Chinese military expansion (with whom it has territorial disputes, as well as Russia) and North Korea’s threats, the country wants its military spending to reach 2% of GDP by the end of the decade and to be behind only United States and China.

In 2022, Japan was ranked tenth in military spending at $46 billion (1.1% of its GDP), up 5.9%. Sipri noted that this was the highest level of Japanese military spending since 1960.

“Japan is undergoing a profound change in its military policy,” said Xiao Liang, a researcher at Sipri’s Military Expenditure and Weapons Production Program. “The post-war restrictions that Japan placed on its military spending and capabilities appear to be easing.”

For researcher Nan Tian, ​​the continuous increase in global military spending in recent years “is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world”. “States are building up military strength in response to a deteriorating security environment, which they do not foresee improving in the near future,” he underscored.