Russia-Ukraine war, stagflation nightmare: how long will it last?

In economics, with the term stagflation we indicate the combination of two terms stagnation and inflation, that is the lack of economic growth, the simultaneous increase in prices, generating in fact also a relatively high unemployment. Periods of stagflation, we have experienced many, I remember one of them all: it 1973/4 oil shock (all on foot), which lead to disruption in the domestic and international economy and here the most obvious question arises: where could a new stagflation come from? At this moment we can think it may be due to two independent but interlinked factors: the unforeseen COVID 19 and the unforeseen war in Ukraine.

Now, the second question is: how to solve this problem? A lapidary solution would be to say: “it corrects itself”! Ok, but how long does it take? And this is where many economists come into play who have theorized for the states the hypothesis of injecting liquidity into the market, how? And for whom? The curve of Alban William Philips (1914-1975) who observed an inverse relationship between changes in money wages and the level of unemployment in the UK economy (see: The relationship between unemployment and the rate of change of money wages in the United Kingdom 1861-1957), others have reasoned about targeted state interventions in large infrastructures, etc.

Well today we find ourselves in a globalized world, like it or not, and what happens in “delicate” areas systematically we are immediately all involved, despite ourselves, with economic-financial returns also full of emotion (capacity, more or less intense according to the individuals, to feel emotion, that is to react in the face of pleasant or unpleasant stimuli. With a broader meaning, in current language, impressionability, sensitivity, ease of being moved. Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) which derives from Next Generation Eu (the European plan of 750 billion euros) that we should take into consideration for the new factors present on the market, making it reshaped in form, substance and above all in the amounts. However, in managing the economy and finance we must never forget that: the consumers are the real holders of the economic cycle, determining with their reasoning what “to do” in terms of spending and savings. “No consumption? No economy”. All this could be rethought and realized … provided that no one “struca el boton” / pushes the button.

