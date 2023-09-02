Genoa – Petition “Let’s punish war crimes committed against children” still active https://www.savethechildren.it/petizionebambinisottoattackthe humanitarian organization Save the children” launches yet another dramatic appeal: “Over 40% of Ukrainian girls, boys and adolescents will not be able to return to full-time school when lessons open, today 1 septemberand will have to rely on online or hybrid learning due to the lack of fallout shelters in educational institutions and the threat of airstrikes.

The data

With the start of the second wartime school year, the number of girls, boys and adolescents attending face-to-face school is expected to rise to 2.3 million from 1.3 million last year, but, according to estimates by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education, 1.7 million minors – or 42% – will have limited access to face-to-face teaching, and among these, one million will rely exclusively on remote lessons.

Myroslav’s story

Myroslav, real name, is 12 years old, lives in a village in the eastern region of Kharkiv, only 70 km from the railway line front in Donbas. “I could go blind soon because I use my smartphone so much to follow the lessons. How long have I been using it like this, two or three years? Before, I had better grades. Sometimes the internet doesn’t work, there is a delay and we can’t hear the teacher and I can’t understand the information well, it’s a common problem,” says Myroslav*, who is in sixth grade, but has already spent half of his education away from home, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now due to the conflict. Myroslav is likely to start another school year from home as the threat of bombing is high in the area. Of the study during the first year of the war, he said: “We had rocket launch attacks just outside the village. Every five minutes there was something flying over us. How could you study under those conditions?”

Schools and fallout shelters

Only educational institutions equipped with fallout shelters capable of accommodating all students and staff during aircraft alarms are allowed to fully reopen. Only three out of four schools have these protective shelters, according to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. A total of 4,000 shelters are still to be built or renovated in schools across the country, mostly in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, where the threat of air strikes is highest.

The story of Yevheniia

The school that 16-year-old Yevheniia, real name, attends in Dnipro has a shelter, but can only accommodate a part of the students and teachers, forcing her to follow lessons mainly from home. Though Yevheniia’s grades suffered, she is mostly concerned about his social skills in view of adulthood. This will be his last year of school before graduating and entering university. “Online learning has affected my relationships with classmates. There is less communication, so I started to feel lost in society. I can’t find the right words or express my opinion on certain topics,” she said Yevhenia.

Buildings destroyed

Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, more than 360 educational institutions in Ukraine have been destroyed and another 3,400 damaged, most of them in border areas.

“Our village school was hit by missiles. After the collapse, I had to study online, but our internet is bad. On September 1, I want my school to open,” said Maryna, also a fictional name. protects the girl, 12 years old, who attends the lessons of the gSave the Children mobile learning groups in Mykolaiv region. Groups help children access educational materials, digital learning devices, and software in remote communities. Up to 80,000 teachers and 200,000 children[4] from disadvantaged backgrounds across Ukraine do not have laptops or tablets to maintain stable access to online classes.

Nina’s words

Even in parts of Ukraine furthest from active fighting, it is still unsafe for children to attend school, as the threat of rocket attacks remains high across the country. The alarms for air raids are daily and force children to rush from classrooms to underground shelters. “In our school everything is ready for learning. As for the shelter, we have the basement. At the end of the previous school year there were strikes and we were afraid, feeling anxious and tired due to the constant danger and strong explosions,” said eight-year-old Nina from the Kiev region. “We can already tell by the sound whether it’s a missile or a drone in flight. But I would like a peaceful sky without missiles,” he concluded.

Sonia Khush, national director of Save the Children Ukraine

“Ukrainian girls, boys and adolescents face another year of disruption in education. While there have been some improvements since last year, millions of children still lack access to adequate face-to-face tuition,” she said Sonia Khush, national director of Save the Children Ukraine. “During these war years, there are thousands of children who have not set foot in classrooms or met their teachers and classmates in person. Going to school is crucial not only for their education, but also for cultivating skills schools should be safe and secure places for children to learn, be supported and protected.These are some of the most crucial years of their lives and any disruption to education can have serious long-term consequences well into adulthood. Children must be able to study without fear and anxiety for their safety”.

International humanitarian law

Save the Children calls for compliance with international humanitarian law and human rights obligations and for ensuring that civilians and civilian buildings, especially those used by children such as homes, schools and hospitals, are protected from attack.

In Ukraine, Save the Children helps rehabilitate damaged schools, kindergartens and shelters and has created a network of Digital Learning Centers to help children access online education. The Organization is also involved in teacher training, development of offline applications to allow children to read at any time and the distribution of educational kits containing pens, colored pencils, notepads and teaching materials.

Save the Children has rehabilitated seven schools and 15 school shelters across Ukraine and established 80 Digital Learning Centers (DLCs) to enable children to have a safe environment and access to electronic learning devices and software. In the Mykolaiv region, on the front line, The Organization has created a Digital Learning Center for teachers to provide them with access to electronic devices whenever they need them and to hold online classes that can host face-to-face lessons with some students. The Organization also runs mobile learning groups to bring education to children in remote communities severely affected by war.

The petition

