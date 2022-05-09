Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions on Putin? Yes, but managed intelligently

Is one! It didn’t take long a send in default the first state. This is the Sri Lanka (former island of Ceylon) which on 12 April 2022 announced that it could not repay the loans contracts expiring for 35 billion dollars. Reason: the dear raw materials. Indirectly, the effects of all sanctions applied to Russia for the war against Ukraineclaimed a first victim definitively burying her after the long “illness” COVID-19 and immediately after with i price increases of raw materials he was born in food.

Countries like it Sri Lanka they base their economy on tourism And on the export of local products as the Ceylon tea, Known all over the world. The black swan (unforeseen and unimaginable event) hit this small state and struck the economy and now it will be necessary to resort to International Monetary Fund for debt restructuring.

Definitely, this one soaring prices it also brought us a fort rise in inflation (imported inflation) which if not well controlled and contained becomes immediately devious, first of all with the increase in the cost of goods and services and at the same time for the exchange rate (read February 24, 2022 EUR / USD 1.1195 today May 09 2022 as I write EUR / USD 1.0567); most of the products purchased in the world are paid for in dollars.