To achieve peace in Ukraine «it would be necessary to keep the tone down. I take the example of American President Joe Biden, who seems to be increasing the stakes more and more with his statements. Here, with Trump in power instead of Biden, I don’t think we would have found ourselves in these conditions ». This was stated by the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini on the Il Sorpasso program on Rai Isoradio. “To get closer to peace then we must not talk only about weapons or threaten nuclear power, we need to convince the parties to dialogue at a table. It is clear that there is an aggressor and attacked, but helping Ukraine to arm up to the last man does not help. I don’t think that sending other weapons will help peace », Salvini concludes. Statements echoed during remier Mario Draghi’s post-CDM press conference. And to those who ask the Northern League minister Giorgetti for a comment on the fact that the Northern League leader would like to go to Moscow, the number one of the economic development department, replies that, “I don’t believe it’s planned”: Salvini said he is ready to go to Moscow to dialogue with Putin? «I believe – adds the number two of the Lega – that Salvini is animated by sincere intentions and longings for pacifists but I do not know that a trip of this type to Moscow is planned. I believe that international diplomatic relations in a situation like this require great prudence, and above all they must be coordinated with the government, which the League supports. I think this statement by Salvini will be clarified, it seems to me to be evaluated with great caution here ».