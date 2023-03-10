The war in Ukraine goes beyond what is happening within its borders.

It also sometimes becomes the arena for weapons powers, in this case Russia or NATO, to test weapons with the potential to change wars as we know them.

The use of hypersonic missiles by Russia is proof of this.

He first used them at the beginning of the invasion, marking the first time the use of these weapons was reported in any war.

And after several months without reports that they were fired, they recognized a new use this Thursday, March 9, as part of intense attacks on Ukraine that left at least nine dead and multiple damage to infrastructure.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, admitted that they attacked “key elements of Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision long-range weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed in the past that his country invests in hypersonic ballistic missiles, although various arms powers such as the United States, Iran and China are also involved in the race for these weapons capable of traveling at breakneck speed.

What are hypersonic missiles?

Kinzhal, the name given to the hypersonic missile used by Russia, means “dagger” in Spanish.

The Russian government says these can fly at over 6,000 km/h and hit targets up to 2,000 km away.

These rockets are 8 meters long and are also characterized by their high maneuverability, capable of changing direction in mid-flight.

The main characteristic of this type of weapons is that they travel at an immense speed, Mach 5 or more, which is equivalent to around 1.6 km per second.

They can carry conventional explosives or nuclear warheads and be launched from air, sea or land.

“There are two types of these weapons: cruise missiles and hover vehicles,” says Frank Gardner, BBC Security correspondent.

“The cruiser variant, of which Russia has several, can be launched from an aircraft and hit a target more than 1,900 km away. The glide variant is launched into space from where it then glides back to earth on a trajectory unpredictable,” adds Gardner.

However, experts have questioned whether they will really make a difference, at least in the short term.

When Russia used the first hypersonic missiles, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace nuclear policy specialist James Acton did not consider it “that significant” and wondered “how much of an advantage it gave Russia.”

So, the use of these missiles was interpreted by experts such as Dominika Kunertova, from the Center for Security Studies in Zurich, as a “signal to the West”, but also “an isolated resource because Russia does not have a large number of these missiles”.

How are they different from other missiles?

Actually, hypersonic technology is not a new concept.

The ICBMs in the world’s nuclear arsenals reach these speeds.

The big difference is that while the intercontinentals fly on predictable trajectories, the new generation ones can vary their course and altitude while maintaining hypersonic speed.

Threat to global security

Experts warn that the next generation of supersonic missiles that Russia is preparing, like China and the United States, for example, pose a significant threat to global security.

Russia has reported that its hypersonic missiles can mount nuclear warheads, a factor that, “true or not,” increases tensions and decreases diplomatic outletsas analyzed by aerospace engineer Iain Boyd, from the University of Colorado Boulder in the United States.

“The hypersonic speed of these weapons increases the precariousness of the situation because it severely reduces the time for any last-minute diplomatic resolution,” Boyd wrote in an article in The Conversation magazine.

“The destabilizing influence that modern hypersonic missiles pose is perhaps the biggest risk they pose,” Boyd says.

The expert also opined that the US and its allies “should enlist their own hypersonic weapons to make nations like Russia and China negotiate and develop a diplomatic approach in handling these weapons.”

Other projects

Indeed, after the first Russian use of these missiles, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced that they would begin to cooperate in the investigation of hypersonic weapons and how to defend them.

The program is part of the Aukus alliance, a relatively recent security pact between these three countries.

In November 2022, Iran announced the development of hypersonic missiles.

And North Korea has claimed to complete “successful” tests with these types of weapons.

Engineer Boyd said after the first Russian use that these weapons are “expensive and therefore unlikely to be produced in large numbers.”

But its potential to condition war conflicts in the future seems to be beyond doubt.

* With reporting by José Carlos Cueto and Paul Kirby.

