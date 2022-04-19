Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

A satellite image of the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, photographed on April 12. © Maxar Technologies/AFP

In Mariupol there is probably an attack on a steel mill, which is considered a place of refuge for the population. Special units of the Russian army are probably involved.

+++ 11.15 a.m.: Because of the “catastrophic situation” in the embattled city of Mariupol, Russia has issued another ultimatum to Ukrainian militants trapped in a steel plant. The Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday in Moscow that the nationalist fighters and foreign mercenaries would have the opportunity to cease the fighting and lay down their weapons at the beginning of 12:00 p.m. (11:00 a.m. CEST). Then her life would be saved, it said. Pro-Russian separatists had previously announced that the storming of the plant had begun with Russian help.

Ukraine has criticized Russia for refusing requests to set up a humanitarian corridor there so that civilians who had taken refuge in the steelworks can get to safety. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports that there are women, children and other civilians there. A little later, the authorities in Moscow announced that they would give another chance to surrender out of “purely humane principles”.

Ukraine War: New ultimatum for Mariupol

The government in Kyiv was called on to “use common sense and give the fighters appropriate instructions to end this senseless confrontation”. If there is no order from Kyiv, the soldiers and mercenaries should give up of their own accord. Like other fighters in Mariupol who would have surrendered should they go into Russian captivity, it said.

According to this, a dedicated line for communication between the Russian and Ukrainian sides should be set up from 1 p.m. (12 p.m. CEST). After that, a cease-fire should come into effect from both sides. For this purpose, white flags should be attached to the steelworks by the Ukrainian side. From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CEST) the fighters and mercenaries would have time to leave the plant unarmed.

First report from Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:00 a.m.: Mariupol – Apparently, special forces of the Russian army have started an attack on the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. This is reported by the Nexta news agency, citing the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic”.

The Mariupol city administration has been reporting for days that more than 1,000 civilians, including many children, are said to have holed up in the cellar vaults of the steel mill. Denis Puschilin, leader of the pro-Russian “Donetsk People’s Republic”, declared in a statement that the steelworks now wanted to be “liberated”. Inside the steelworks are the few remaining soldiers of the Ukrainian army and the fighters of the far-right Azov regiment.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Mariupol is coming to a head Ukraine war* to. A commander of the Ukrainian army has therefore published an emotional appeal for help. (tu/dpa)