The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, declared this Wednesday the state of emergency throughout its territory, which borders the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been carrying out an offensive since last Tuesday, August 6.

“The situation in the Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense. Daily shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed houses, wounded and killed civilians,” Gladkov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

“Therefore, in order to further protect the population and provide additional support to the victims, we have decided to declare a regional state of emergency in Belgorod as of today (Wednesday).”

The governor added that he will ask the Russian government to declare a federal state of emergency in the region.

In the Belgorod region, as in the neighbouring Kursk and Bryansk regions, all of which border Ukraine, the “anti-terrorist operation regime” has been in force since Friday.implemented by federal authorities.

The Russian military command announced the dispatch of reinforcements to the Kursk region to counter the Ukrainian offensive, the first attack by ground forces on Russian territory in almost two and a half years of war.

Zelensky says Ukraine controls 74 settlements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted Tuesday that there was “difficult and intense” fighting in Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelensky said that “there are 74 settlements under the control of Ukraine,” where “inspections” and “stabilisation measures” were being carried out, while work was being done to make “humanitarian decisions”.

On Wednesday, the president added that the operation is advancing in several areas and that in some places along the front they have made progress one or two kilometers since the start of the day.

“We have captured more than 100 Russian soldiers during this period,” Zelensky added in a message posted on social media, referring to a report on the situation provided by his commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Sirski.

According to the army commander, Ukrainian troops advanced “between one and three kilometers” in some places and took control of an additional “40 km2.” The day before, Sirski said that they had control of 1,000 km2 of Russian territory.

“I am grateful to all those involved. This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls,” the Ukrainian president said in his message.

At the same time, Zelensky warned that the military command will not forget “for a moment” the situation in the east of the country, where Russian forces are exerting great pressure on the Pokrovsk front, in the Donetsk region (east), with a total of 54 assaults recorded on Tuesday.

For their part, Russian forces said they had “thwarted” Ukrainian attempts “to penetrate deep” into Kursk.

But regional governor Alexei Smirnov acknowledged that they had lost control of 28 towns and said the Ukrainian operation covered an area 40 kilometres wide and 12 kilometres deep in Russian territory.

“Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need foreign territories. Ukraine is not interested in seizing the territory of the Kursk region,” said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhi on Tuesday.

He stressed that the aim of the ongoing operation is to protect the Ukrainian population from attacks from Russian border regions.