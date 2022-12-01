Nfter the heavy attacks of the past few weeks, the Russian military has taken a “missile break” according to the Ukrainian armed forces. However, the Russian military is using this interruption to prepare new massed attacks, Vadim Skibizki, a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, said on Wednesday. On the one hand, the Russian side is checking which targets are to be attacked, and on the other hand, the effect of previous attacks is being evaluated.

In addition, new missiles are being prepared for use, Skibizki said. “It takes time.” Since Russia has used up a large part of its combat-ready missiles, projectiles that were still being built in Soviet times are now being taken out of the arsenals and processed. Nevertheless, Russia is also using some modern missiles from the strategic reserve. The information could not be verified.

For some time now, the Russian armed forces have been targeting objects of the energy infrastructure in order to put pressure on the Ukrainian population with the loss of electricity and water supplies.

Six million Ukrainians still without electricity

Despite feverish repairs to the electricity grid, around six million people in Ukraine are still without electricity. “Technicians and utility companies are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy for longer,” Zelenskyj said in the evening. But: “The situation in the capital and in the areas of Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odessa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkassy remains very difficult.”