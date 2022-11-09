The Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu, approved the proposal of the commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine, General Surovikin, to redeploy troops on the left bank of the Dnieper to organize a new defensive line after the retreat from Kherson. The decision was made because on the right bank of the river the Russian forces risked total isolation and the remaining civilians were at risk from Ukrainian bombing. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax.



01:43