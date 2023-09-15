Romania will shoot down Russia’s drones. General Gheorghita Vlad, number 2 of the Bucharest General Staff, announced that the armed forces will go into action to shoot down Russian drones if it is necessary to protect Romanian territory. 600 men were sent to the Danube delta region and radar systems were deployed. “It will depend on the level of threat, we are ready to use all our military power to defend the territory of Romania. We have deployed several radars and taken additional measures, we have talked about it with our NATO allies to find a solution to counter the aggression Russian”.

In recent days in Romania, 15 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, fragments of what could be Russian drones were found. The fragments found were scattered over an area of ​​several tens of meters, near the localities of Nufarul and Victoria in the province of Tucea. In the space of a few days, there were 3 discoveries.

Previously, the alert was triggered in the regions of Tulcea and Galati after drones were spotted heading towards Ukrainian ports between 12 and 13 September.