The United States has reopened the embassy in Kiev, which it closed prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. And Moscow, which has decided to expel 24 Italian diplomats, has admitted to having difficulties in the war against Ukraine.

US embassy in Kiev reopened

The United States has reopened the embassy in Kiev, which it closed prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. This was announced by the US State Department. “The Stars and Stripes flag is flying again over the embassy in Kiev. I can announce that we have officially resumed embassy operations in the Ukrainian capital. We are proud of the Ukrainian government and people as they bravely defend their country from Putin’s brutal invasion. Glory to Ukraine “. Thus in a tweet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia expels 24 Italian diplomats

The 24 Italian diplomats expelled from Moscow today will have to leave Russia “within 8 days” in retaliation for the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats from Italy. This was reported by a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry, specifying that the provision was communicated to our ambassador, Giorgio Starace. The Italian ambassador in Moscow was in fact summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the morning and the diplomat was informed of the measures adopted by Russia in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Italy.

On 6 April, Italy announced its decision to expel 30 Russian diplomats. A measure – the Farnesina had specified at the time – taken in conjunction with other European and Atlantic partners, adopted for reasons related to national security, in the context of the current crisis situation resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

The French and Spanish ambassadors in Moscow were also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry this morning, as well as the Italian one. According to the Tass agency, Pierre Levy was informed of the expulsion from the country of 34 French diplomats. This was reported by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. The expelled French diplomats, a statement read, will have to leave the country “within two weeks”. Paris has “strongly condemned” the decision of the Russian government, reports the website of the broadcaster Bfmtv. “This decision”, which “has no legitimate basis”, is “presented by the Russian side as a response to the decisions” made by France last April, when “several dozen Russian agents” suspected of being spies were expelled, he indicated. the Quai d’Orsay in a note. “The work of the diplomats and staff of our embassy in Russia falls fully within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations,” he adds.

Russia also expelled 27 Spanish diplomats in retaliation for the similar measure taken by the Madrid government against Russian diplomats. This was reported by the Moscow Foreign Ministry, which in a statement declared 27 employees of the Spanish embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in St. Petersburg as ‘personae non gratae’. Diplomats will have to leave Russia within 7 days from the date of delivery of the note to the ambassador, M. Gomez Martinez.

Russia admits difficulties: “But we will go on”

Russia admits “difficulties” in Ukraine. The word has effectively entered public discourse. “Despite the difficulties, the special military operation will go on until the end”, said the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Rashid Nurgaliyev, reiterating the objectives set by Moscow, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and the protection of the two self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“The situation will get worse for us,” defense commentator Mikhail Khodaryonok said in a speech on Olga Skabeyeva’s talk show of Rossiya 1 television after acknowledging that, “considering things as a whole, we must take into account, in our strategic calculations, that the Ukrainian armed forces can arm a million people, that, thanks to European aid, one million armed Ukrainians is a reality of the very near future “.