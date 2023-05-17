Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Russia is probably daring a new offensive in Bakhmut. Ukraine reported previously recaptured areas.

New Russian offensive at Bachmut? Vladimir Putin's military leadership is apparently relocating troops

Ukraine with strategy of "active defense": Counterattacks seem to be partly successful

All news from the Ukraine war in our news ticker. The information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. They often cannot be verified independently.

Update from May 17, 3:45 p.m.: Germany and Great Britain see the decision on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to the USA. “It’s up to the White House to decide whether to release this technology,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to Berlin. Britain has “no F-16s”. Therefore, his country’s role could be “only limited” and related to training, coordination and logistics.

Germany cannot play “an active role” in a fighter jet alliance, stressed Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a joint press conference with Wallace. Because it has “neither the training capacity (…) nor the aircraft”. He also said: “In the end, as far as I know, it depends on the White House anyway.” This would have to decide whether F-16 fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine.

In any case, German Tornados or Eurofighters are not suitable for use in the Ukraine, Pistorius confirmed. Germany has other core competencies when it comes to supporting Ukraine: “We are the experts for tanks and air defense,” said the minister. “We are leaders in supporting Ukraine in these areas. And it will stay like that.”

Ukraine war: Putin’s army does not want to give up Bakhmut

First report from May 17th: Bakhmut – Russia is apparently losing ground in the battle for Bakhmut – but apparently does not want to give up the city that has been under siege for months and is even moving more of its troops there. This is the assessment of the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a recent analysis. The Russian military leadership has decided to withdraw soldiers from other areas of Ukraine and station them in Bakhmut instead.

Denis Puschilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, announced on Tuesday (May 16) that the Russian army had strengthened its forces in the Bakhmut region, according to the ISW report. These are intended to stabilize the situation there for Russia, Puschilin said.

In addition, a well-known Russian military blogger wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia had moved four battalions to the flanks of the city. According to him, a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian defenders is not planned: “Your task is to survive and prevent further breakthroughs,” writes the blogger.

Ukraine war: Putin is apparently stationing more air forces near Bakhmut

It is fitting that Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar stated on Telegram on Monday (May 15) that Putin’s army had stationed additional air forces near Bakhmut. These were probably withdrawn from other front sections in the Ukraine war.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet made any statements about a new tactical offensive in Bakhmut. Instead, Tuesday (May 16) said the focus in the embattled city would be on repelling Ukrainian counterattacks. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Malyar said the Ukrainian army had liberated 20 square kilometers in the past few days.

Ukraine-News: Kiev is apparently pursuing an “active defense” strategy at Bakhmut

The commander of Ukraine’s Eastern Forces Group, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the “active defense” strategy was being pursued to launch counterattacks in unspecified areas near Bakhmut. According to the ISW, however, the Russian army has made little progress in Bakhmut in the past few days.

Russian soldiers launch attacks on Ukraine at Bakhmut. The picture is from May 1, 2023. © Russian Defense Ministry/Imago

On Tuesday (May 16) there were reports that Bakhmut was now becoming a death zone for the Russian soldiers: the Russians were sitting in a “mousetrap” there, Colonel-General Syrskyj had declared. Previously, units of the Ukrainian army north-west and south-west of Bakhmut had pushed back the Russian troops, some of them several kilometers. (smu)