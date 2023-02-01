Dhe Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has acknowledged “serious problems” with the partial mobilization that began in September. At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he spoke in this context of “more than 9,000 citizens” who had been wrongly drafted and have now been released from military service. Among them were people who “under no circumstances” should have been mobilized for health reasons.

However, Krasnov did not name the total number of illegally drafted recruits – consequently he did not say how many of them are still alive. The Attorney General also reported to Putin about difficulties in providing protective vests and delays in the payment of bonuses to soldiers. Krasnow explains the problems by saying that this was the first mobilization in a long time. Now the organization of military registration and the corresponding databases have been revised.

However, the admission of the Attorney General does not go beyond what is already known from reports by independent Russian media. Putin, too, had repeatedly criticized problems with the call-up of reservists during the mobilization. Videos of recruits complaining about inadequate equipment and poor preparation are circulating on social media.

In the past few weeks, several cases have also come to light in which conscripts drove back to their home villages from the war zone without permission. Meanwhile, the general staff of the Ukrainian army is warning of a new wave of mobilization that could begin as early as February. At the end of October, the Kremlin announced the end of the mobilization – without issuing a corresponding decree.